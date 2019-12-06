Only 56 schools across the United States were selected this year to create ornaments for the National Christmas Tree Celebration in Washington, D.C., and Lutheran High Northeast is one of them.
One school from each state and six U.S. territories is selected each year to create ornaments for the ceremony.
Brenda Fowlkes, art instructor at Lutheran High Northeast, said she was asked by the National Park Service in mid-October if she would be interested in having students decorate ornaments for the Dec. 9 event.
Fowlkes agreed to undertake the project with the agreement that the ornaments would need to be completed by mid-November, resulting in limited time for students to create 24 detailed ornaments.
“They contacted me and asked if we’d be interested in doing it, so it was a voluntary thing, not a ‘you have to,’ ” Fowlkes said. “I don’t know how they select the schools. They didn’t tell me that part, but they asked me if we wanted to decorate some ornaments and that’s when it started.”
Fowlkes said the students got to do most of the designing, but the National Park Service required that the ornaments be specifically Nebraska-themed because each state will have a designated tree with each of its ornaments.
Much of the ornament creation relied on student creativity, and some of the designs included Chimney Rock, real field corn, cottonwood tree leaves, honeybees and goldenrods.
With 10 students enrolled in the fifth-period art class at LHNE, most of the students worked on more than one ornament during the roughly 15 class periods they were given to complete the ornaments.
“The fifth-period art class is a very ambitious class,” Fowlkes said. “When I told them we were doing this, they were pretty excited. I’m really proud of them. They worked really hard and did a really nice job.”
Students who created the ornaments were Lexie Bussey, Grahm Galyen, Izzy Gilmore, Hannah Holdorf-Waterman, Paige Kossman, Adam Meyer, Sierra Sonnenfelt, Meghan Walter, Ashley Wanke and Ruth Zimmerman.
School secretary Brittany Bosler and principal Dan Sievert assisted with orchestrating the entire project, along with shipping the ornaments to Washington, D.C.
Phil Carlson, a science teacher at Lutheran High Northeast, shared his ear corn for the project.
The National Christmas Tree Lighting has ties with education dating to 1923. That year, a letter arrived at the White House from District of Columbia Public Schools proposing that a decorated Christmas tree be placed on the South Lawn of the White House.
On Christmas Eve, President Calvin Coolidge pushed a button to light the first National Christmas Tree, a 48-foot fir donated by Middlebury College in Vermont.
The National Christmas Tree has been a living tree every year since 1973 and may be viewed year-round in President’s Park.
The National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will begin with live musical performances, special guests and the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree.
Lutheran High Northeast’s tree, along with the other school trees across the U.S., will be made available for up-close viewing to the public from Dec. 9 through Jan. 1.
The lighting ceremony will be broadcast on REELZ at 7 p.m. (Central time) and Ovation at 8 p.m. (Central time) on Monday, Dec. 9.