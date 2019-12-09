As Norfolk Public Schools enrollment grows, the board of education is looking to expand the district with a proposed multi-facility project.
The NPS board of education approved the commencement of a community-wide conversation regarding additions to several district facilities and a potential bond issue in the amount of $24.8 million during Monday night’s regular meeting.
The board also approved a motion to seek RFPs (requests for proposals) for architectural services for the proposed facility additions.
The project — which includes additions to Bel Air and Lincoln Montessori Elementary, as well as the middle school, junior high and senior high — will cost about $32 million and be funded partly by the $24.8 million bond, if approved by the board of education and the public.
The bond is scheduled to be on the November 2020 district ballot.
“This is truly (having) strategic facilities across the board,” board member Arnie Robinson said. “This is what we would need to do to keep out facilities moving forward.”
Some of the projects include:
— Expanding Bel Air Elementary to address overcrowding and lack of classroom space.
— Adding to Norfolk Senior High School to address overcrowding in the orchestra room and lack of parking.
— Improving entrance security to Lincoln Montessori Elementary and Norfolk Middle School to increase student safety.
“Student safety is a great concern to me, and we have a lot of issues that need to be addressed, but we just don’t have enough funds,” board member Bob Waite said. “While I don’t like bond issues, I think this is a great way to do this without raising property taxes.”
The school district could refinance any current general bonds while funding these additional projects and still reduce the taxpayers’ overall levy by at least one penny, according to school board documents. This means that if a school bond in this proposed amount were to be approved by voters on the November 2020 ballot, taxpayers would not see an increase in their tax levy compared to previous years.
While the bond would cover most of the $32 million price tag for the projects, the board of education proposes Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund (QCPUF) bonds and district funds to cover the rest.
During the 2008-09 school year, district enrollment was at 3,875 students, according to an NPS media release. In the 2018-19 school year, that number jumped to 4,256. Enrollment projections indicate that Norfolk Public Schools’ enrollment will continue to increase over the course of the next five years, with a projected enrollment of 4,499 in 2023-24.
The board of education will host community conversations in early 2020 to discuss the projects and bond issue, said Sarah Dittmer, Norfolk Public School Foundation executive director.
“Community conversations are where we will really go to staff and community stakeholders to gather input and thought for the ideas,” Dittmer said. “It’s a two-way conversation.”
The public should look for the announcement of community conversations in February, March or April, Dittmer said.
Board members also approved the 2020-21 negotiated agreement for non-supervisory certificated staff during Monday’s meeting.
The agreement includes a $260 increase in base salary, which totals to $37,232, according to the board’s agenda. There is also an increase in the number of years of experience that will be accepted when new teachers enter the district.
The superintendent’s report included an update on target-based grading, which has been implemented as a pilot program in the district this fall in some grades and classes.
Target-based grading, also known as standards-based grading, uses a scale of 1 to 4 and focuses on students demonstrating an understanding of the knowledge and skills required of a course. Test scores alone are used to determine their grade, and tests may be retaken if a student is not satisfied with his or her grade, said Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson in a previous Daily News article.
Feedback provided by students and parents during the target-based grading pilot program has caused administrators to reevaluate the system.
A committee of parents, teachers, students, counselors and administrators was formed and met for the first time on Nov. 19 to provide their perspective on how to best make the system work.
It was decided from the meeting that a separate subcommittee would begin working on a conversion scale, while the larger group moved forward with other topics, such as homework and the implementation timeline.
More updates on evaluating the target-based grading pilot will be presented at future board of education meetings, said Patti Gubbels, board vice president.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Schools Central Administration Office.
The meeting lasted 83 minutes, and it was preceded by a 50-minute study session.
Board members present: Arnie Robinson, Tammy Day, Patti Gubbels, Bruce Mitchell, Bob Waite.
Others in attendance: Two from the media and about 20 from the public for Woodland Park’s Deaf Education Programming presentation.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
n The superintendent’s report featured an update on target-based grading.
n Administrators approved the updated agreement for non-supervisory certificated staff.
n School board members discussed proposed facility updates and a potential bond issue.
ACTION ITEMS
n Approved the 2020-21 negotiated agreement for non-supervisory certificated staff.
n Approved the 2020-21 school calendar.
n Approved the commencement of a community-wide conversation regarding district facilities and a potential bond issue.
n Approved the motion to seek proposals for architectural services related to proposed facility additions.
n Approved the motion to write specs and seek bids related to miscellaneous concrete projects throughout the district.
n Approved the second and final reading of board policies 3230-3580.
n Approved the first reading of board policies 2220, 2222, 2223, 2224, 2225 and 2226.
n Approved the addition of the courses, “Exploring Technology” and “Exploring Business,” to the junior high for 2020-21.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by the business meeting at 6:30.
— Lauren Wagner, lwagner@norfolkdailynews.com