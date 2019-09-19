Holman “Shorty” Braden liked trains.
He liked working on them and photographing them, which is how Norfolk’s long history with railroads came to be well documented.
Those photos have been combined with Michael Bartel’s written railroad history in a book recently published by South Platte Press titled “The Omaha Road in Nebraska.”
Braden earned a degree in math and science from Bradley Polytechnic Institute in 1933 and went to work for the railroad. He and his wife, Beatrice, moved to Norfolk in 1949 and stayed until 1969. He retired from the railroad in 1974 after 49 years of service.
Historians estimate that between 400 and 500 railroad employees lived in Norfolk in the early 1900s, with 400 of them employed by the Chicago and North Western, said Michael Bartels in the book.
That translates into around 2,500 people — or half of Norfolk’s population at the time — dependent on the railroad for its livelihood.
Five railroad lines “radiated” out of the city taking 18 regular passenger trains and 21 freight trains a day. Extra trains moved in and out when livestock was moved, Bartels said.
Braden took up photography in the 1930s and, during his years with the railroad, took countless photos of trains, depots, derailments and other railroad-related subjects. After Braden died in 1995, his son, Paul, acquired most of his collection. Paul Braden also worked for the railroad.
At some point, Paul Braden approached James Reisdorff about publishing his father’s photos. Riesdorff enlisted Michael Bartels to write the history, and the book was published last spring.
It is available at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk or from the publisher. To learn more, visit www.southplattepress.com.