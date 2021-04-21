While some might not understand Horton and its noisy, calculated moves, the robot has a mission — to dominate competition while spreading STEM awareness throughout the Norfolk community.
Student-led Rebel Robotics has been using Horton for its first year in regional high school robotics competitions. The work on the machine has paid off as the team will be competing against 26 other schools in the First Tech Challenge state championship on Saturday, April 24.
The team, which includes four home-schooled students and three from Norfolk Catholic, has been competing in robotics for the past five years. But this season is different.
Not only are members competing at the high school level for the first time, but a big part of the competition under First Tech Challenge is also community outreach and education.
Eighth grader Andrew Henkel’s main job this season has been reaching out to local businesses for sponsorships and to promote science, technology, engineering and math education.
“At first it was really scary because I was calling big businesses and asking for money, but now it’s my favorite part and I really like doing it,” he said.
Henkel and the team would go into businesses to show off Horton and what it can do as part of the fundraising effort. Rebel Robotics also consults with other local, national and international teams about strategy and robot building tips.
This is Rebel Robotics’ first year working with Horton, a sleek metal and plastic robot that is almost the size of a household pet. The members built Horton to shoot orange rubber disks and pick up objects as part of the main performance part of the competition.
Emmett Haake, one of the students who specializes in working on the robot, programmed it with Android technology and artificial intelligence.
The team usually practices multiple times a week, including several-hour-long sessions on the weekends. Some run and fix the robot while others code and document its performance.
Rebel Robotics’ work allowed them to place as one of the top teams in Nebraska and Iowa. Only 27 out of about 180 teams in the region advanced to the combined state competition this weekend.
“It was crazy because at our first big competition, our (local) qualifier, we got second overall,” Haake said. “At the super-qualifier, we got first overall. We did way better than we thought we would.”
The Norfolk group will be up against large teams like those located in Omaha with robust budgets, STEM resources, 3-D printers and a practice area. Rebel Robotics practices in Haake’s basement, with his parents and the team’s coaches, Rob and Amber Haake.
Rob and Amber have been the team’s coaches since the beginning. While they said they valued the team’s first years in the First Robotics world, this year has been a game-changer for building skills and spreading STEM awareness.
“Everybody says, ‘Oh the robot, the robot…’ The robot is cool, but it’s such a small part of this program. It’s more important to reach out to people in the community,” Rob Haake said. “Being able to engage, ask questions and be curious and solve problems is the best part.”
Rebel Robotics placed in the top 20 teams in the world in 2020. This year the season has been completely virtual because of the pandemic and there won’t be a world championship. But the changes haven’t all been negative, Emmett Haake said.
Schools usually compete in an alliance format, where two schools compete together in the same arena with two other schools to complete tasks within a certain time frame.
This season, judges score a team based on how many points it can rack up by itself in two minutes. The team is also scored on its impact on the community.
“Our main goal is to keep beating our high score, and I think that has been a great way to just learn everything,” Emmett Haake said. “Then next year we will have the skill-set we need to do really well in our performance.”
Rob Haake said if only other parents and educators in the area could see the benefits the program has on students — not only in STEM skills — they would “prioritize this at the top.” But no other Norfolk school is competing in robotics, he said.
“It would be cool if there was a team at Norfolk High School,” Andrew Henkel said. “If they were at the same level we were at, we could back each other up. We could share ideas. To see STEM in our community — it’s not a huge thing most of us have seen — so to be able to see that would be really cool.”