Norfolk’s Klein ties for third at home golf invitational

NORFOLK — In a tight field at the Norfolk High boys golf invitational, Carson Klein of Norfolk shot one over par and tied for third place. In an invite where the top eight individuals finished within two strokes of each other, it was one of Klein’s best performances of the year.
Klein said, “I just kind of put it all together today. I had some pretty questionable rounds in the past few months, and I got it rolling today.”
The Norfolk Panthers coach Lance Kosch was pleased with how Klein looked on the course on Friday afternoon as they prepare for districts on Monday in Grand Island.
“Carson played great. To shoot one over par, it’s a fantastic score for him and something he needed to boost his confidence going into districts.”
Klein’s best holes on the day include shooting a birdie on No. 2, 8 and 17. If it weren’t for a double bogey on hole No. 9, he would have had a great shot at finishing atop the leaderboard. Nonetheless, Klein said keeping attention on his play was the key.
“I just had to keep focus. After making a bogey or a double, you just have to put it in the past and keep going forward. That’s how I avoid the big scores.”
One of the more surprising results of the day is that Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes didn’t finish near the top. Heimes bogeyed on eight of his holes and just couldn’t find his mark.
Coach Kosch said, “He’s been pretty solid all year for us. I know today, his putter struggled a little bit and with his driver, he hit a few shots that aren’t typical of him.”
Heimes is known as one of the best high school golfers around the state meaning his performance was likely an aberration. He placed fourth in the 2019 boys state golf championships and won the Heartland Athletic Conference championship this year.
Kearney’s Cole Feddersen was the individual champion at the Norfolk Invite after posting a 71 and finishing one under par. Feddersen shot a birdie on his last hole of the afternoon which ended up being the difference as he won the invite by a single stroke.
Coach Ryan Waters of the Kearney Bearcats said, “He played pretty gutsy today...He started off a little slow. He bogeyed twice in the first three and was plus 2. He worked his way back down to even and kind of cruised for a while. He even said to me 100 yards out in the fairway, ‘I think I need to pick one up here.’ I said, ‘alright, let’s talk about how we’re going to do it,’ and he sticks it to a foot. We’ve known all year he’s got this capability to go low. He’s won a few tournaments. It’s nice to see him have a performance out here like that when you’ve got about all the top teams out here.”
The team champion of the invite was Lincoln Pius X with a score of 298, good for ten over par. The Thunderbolts were led by Sam Hoiberg who finished tied for second. Hoiberg had a slow start to the day but ended strong with a birdie on hole No. 17 and an eagle on hole No. 18.
With a couple of days before districts, there isn’t much time to make significant improvements. Kosch is hoping all of his golfers bring their A-game on Monday, so they can again play on their home course next Friday in the state championship.
Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said, “Today, we had three pretty good scores, but with golf, you need to have four for a team score, so our four and five man were definitely higher than we needed them to be...we need four strong scores on Monday to hopefully be back here in a week.”
Norfolk High Invite
Team scores: Lincoln Pius X 298, Elkhorn South 302, Creighton Prep 309, Omaha Westside 313, Kearney 318, Grand Island 321, Lincoln East 321, Lincoln Southwest 321, Papillion LaVista 322, Papillion LaVista South 322, Millard North 326, York 327, Millard West 328, Norfolk 329, Fremont 344, Columbus 357, Lincoln Northeast 367, Lincoln North Star 391.
Top 15 individual results:
1. Cole Feddersen 71, KEA; 2. Andrew Whittaker 72, ES; 2. Sam Hoiberg 72, LPX; 3. Cayden Wynne 73, LSW; 3. Carson Klein 73, NOR; 3. Jason Kolbas 73, LPX; 3. Kody Sander 73, LPX; 3. Ryan Lingelbach 73, ES; 9. Charlie Larson 74, LE; 10. Rex Soulliere 75, CP; 10. Trey Ruge 75, MN; 12. Jack Davis 76, PLV; 13. Emmanuel Jensen 77, York; 13. Mason Burger 77, PLVS; 13. Geran Sander 77, LSW.
Norfolk golfers:
Isaac Heimes 79, Tyson Wingate 84, Cale Wacker 93.