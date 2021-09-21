Mixed martial art fighter Jordan Heiderman of Norfolk will look to stay undefeated on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, when he will enter the octagon against Chad “Big Rig” Johnson.
Heiderman, who weighs in at 241.4 pounds and is 6-foot-3, has a 4-0 professional record and is ranked No. 10 in the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA). He will go against Johnson, who has a 6-2 record and sits at No. 6 in the rankings out of 112 active fighters.
Heiderman said Johnson is a little smaller opponent, but Heiderman expects Johnson to be in great shape and to be ready for some big shots thrown his way.
“I’ve been breaking down the simple things like keeping my hands up, along with good head movement, and I’ve been working on wrestling to prepare for this fight,” Heiderman said.
Heiderman enters the fight after defeating Anthony Garrett of Kansas City, Kansas, in 3 minutes, 40 seconds, back in May.
“I try to take away something from every fight and to get better from it,” Heiderman said. “I noticed my hands were down more, so I've been emphasizing keeping my hands up and staying in a good position.”
The Norfolk native looks to get another win on Friday and to take one step closer to competing in the UFC.
“I’m literally knocking on the door of getting that opportunity, it's just a matter of putting on a dominating performance and getting the win,” Heiderman said.
To tune in to this heavyweight match, stream it live on UFCFightPass.com or join the Heiderman fan club at Mel’s Package & Lounge, 520 E. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk.