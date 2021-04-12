The Norfolk boy’s golf team entered the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament as the defending conference champions, dating back to 2019.
The Panthers weren’t able to defend its title, but it was Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes who came out on top.
“It felt really good to get that first win, especially in a big tournament like this,” Isaac Heimes said. “I tried to post a good score today and waited to see what everyone else would shoot.”
It was a very windy day at the Norfolk Country Club, and while all of the golfers had to deal with the 20 mile per hour winds from the northwest, the Norfolk senior on his home golf course, Heimes did well, firing a 77 and ended up at the top of the leaderboard.
“Getting off the tee box was huge today and I definitely had an advantage hitting off the fairway, and onto the greens,” Heimes said. “The wind was a big factor — it was always in the back of my mind with what type of shot I had to hit.”
Heimes started the day off strong with a birdie on hole No. 1 and shot two over on the front nine.
On the back, Heimes ran into some trouble when he double bogeyed hole No. 15, but recovered with a birdie on the next hole and went onto shoot five over par.
“I had a bad chip and missed a four-foot putt for birdie, but I was able to get it back on the next hole,” Heimes said. “I just need to be a little tighter around the green with my chip shots.”
Heimes was able to beat out Kody Sander of Lincoln Pius X, who shot five over on the back nine, as he ended up finishing the day with a 79.
“This morning when Isaac was warming up, we talked about going to go get a win and talked about shooting a 77, which is what he ended up shooting to win,” Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said. “It was a pretty awesome win for him.”
Heimes’s teammate, Carson Klein, also finished in the top 15 in the tournament as he shot an 84 and finished tied for 12th after shooting just three stokes over par on the back nine.
“He started off with a 45 one the front and bounced back,” Kosch said.
The rest of the Panthers including Tyson Wingate, Cale Wacker and Zyon Gangwer all finished their day above 90 strokes.
“Today they are not extremely pleased with their scores, but they are all improving each week,” Kosch said.
Norfolk finished the day in 6th place at 65 strokes over par, two strokes behind Lincoln Southwest.
While Heimes took the individual crown, it was the Grand Island Islanders who snuck out of Norfolk with the HAC championship, as they finished just one stroke ahead of Lincoln Pius X.
“We grinded and I’m super excited with the direction we are going in,” Grand Island coach Jamie Kuebler said.
Grand Island was led by Marcus Holling who shot an 80 and finished tied for 3rd place, while the Islanders needed a team effort, as four Islanders finished in the top 15 in the tournament. Although each Islander golfer shot under an 85 or lower, Kuebler said they didn’t play their best golf.
“There’s definitely still things we can clean up — we still have to work on battling through wind because we still have a tendency to squeeze a little hard and try to fight into the wind,” Kuebler said. “Not only was it a sustained wind, the wind would switch directions. It was a battle.”
Norfolk will be on the road on Thursday where they will get to compete at the Hastings Invite.
“Hopefully the win for Isaac will provide a spark to get our entire team going and finish higher than where we did today,” Kosch said.
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
At Norfolk Country Club
Team Scores: Grand Island 331, Lincoln Pius X 332, Lincoln East 340, Kearney 343, Lincoln Southwest 351, Norfolk 353, Lincoln Southeast 354, Columbus 367, Fremont 370, Lincoln Northeast 394, Lincoln Northstar 420, Lincoln High 466.
Top 15 Individual Results:
1. Isaac Heimes 77, Norfolk; 2. Kody Sander 78, Lincoln Pius X; 3. Will Topolski 80, Lincoln East; 3. Cole Feddersen 80, Kearney; 3. Marcus Holling 80, Grand Island; 6. Brock Kuhlman 81, Columbus; 6. Jason Kolbas 81, Lincoln Pius X; 8. Jared Lahechka 82, Grand Island; 8. Aiden Koch 82, Lincoln Southeast; 10. Caden Peppmuller 83, Lincoln Northeast; 11. Henry Kosmicki 84, Grand Island; 11. Tyler Show 84, Fremont; 11. Carson Klein 84, Norfolk; 11. Thomas Gatlin 84, Lincoln East; 15. Prestin Vilai 85, Grand Island; 15. Sam Hoiberg 85, Lincoln Pius X; 15. Porter Nelson 85, Lincoln Southeast.
Norfolk Golfers:
Tyson Wingate 93, Cale Wacker 99, Zyon Gangwer 101.