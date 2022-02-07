KEARNEY — It’s often been said that it’s not how you start but how you finish. As far as Norfolk High wrestling coach Justin Grey is concerned, his team could have finished better.
The Panthers reached the semifinals in Class A competition at the Nebraska State Wrestling Duals Championships and had top-ranked Millard South on the ropes but didn’t finish well in that dual or in the consolation finals and had to settle for a fourth-place finish on Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
The Panthers closed out their 40-27 opening-round win over North Platte with two points and a major decision and got off to a good start in each of their next two matches but couldn’t finish either dual as the top-ranked Patriots came back for a 41-24 win in the semifinals and Papillion-LaVista finished off a 38-32 win in the match for third place.
“To come down here and finish in the top four is still good for our program, but I’m not happy with how we finished some matches,” Grey said. “We need to be better in some positions and we didn’t do that today, so that’s something we’re going to work on before we get to districts next week.”
The Panthers got their win over North Platte started with a 7-6 decision by Kayden Kettler at 182 pounds but found themselves in a 12-3 hole after the Bulldogs scored back-to-back pins at 195 and 220 pounds.
Norfolk pulled to within 12-9 on a pin by Brayden Heffner at heavyweight, and Jesus Monrroy earned a third-period pin at 120 to take a 21-18 advantage.
North Platte won three of the next four matches to hold a 27-24 advantage with three matches to go, but the Panthers’ power trio of Jacob Licking (152), Hudson Waldow (160) and Jaeden Thompson (170) closed out the win with bonus-point wins in each match. Licking dominated Emiliano Morin in a 20-7 major decision, while Waldow and Thompson followed with pins to send Norfolk to the semifinals.
The Panthers took a quick 12-0 lead with three straight wins against the top-ranked Patriots to start the semifinal round. Rylie Hammer (195) and Jackson Bos (220) both won by decision and Heffner followed with a first-period pin to stake the Panthers to the early advantage.
Millard South followed with three straight wins, highlighted by a 1 vs. 2 matchup that saw second-ranked Miles Anderson of Millard South dominate top-rated Jesse Lewis in an 11-1 major decision.
Millard South led 15-12 after the three-match run, but Norfolk responded with back-to-back pins by Calvin Empkey (126) and Gavin VanDriel (132) to move the Panthers back in front 24-15.
Millard South responded with a sweep of the last six matches, which included a pin, two major decisions and a technical fall to send the Panthers into the consolation bracket.
As it was in the semifinals, Norfolk got off to a quick start with a major decision by Bos and Heffner’s third pin of the day. Lewis bounced back from his loss in the semifinals with a dominating 8-2 win over Jacob Campbell to make it 13-6 after four matches.
The Monarchs came back, however, winning three of the next four matches to take the lead. Dylan Busch made fast work with a 27-second pin at 145 and Licking followed with a win at 152, but the Monarchs won the next three matches on two pins and a technical fall to finish off the comeback.
“It’s just the little things that make the biggest difference,” Grey said. “Our guys have to keep good head position, keep the elbows in on those positions where we end up getting thrown to our backs. You don’t get anything for giving up back points, and that’s something we need to clean up.”
Grey said the Panthers would go back to the wrestling room this week to get themselves ready for Saturday’s A-2 district at Bellevue East. Grey said that if they can get some of those little things taken care of, they have a chance to finish the season strong.
“I liked our effort and our attitude today,” he said. “We were hungry coming in for the title, and it didn’t go our way, and now we just need to get back to work and get ready for districts.”