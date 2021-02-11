The Norfolk Rotary Club — the oldest service club in Norfolk — is now in its 101st year of service but will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
For the dedication in promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies and protecting the environment, the Norfolk Rotary Club, District 5650, will be honoring Rotarians’ efforts over the last century in April.
"We're about service above self and people of action," Norfolk Rotary Club member Christine Keller said. "We're not sitting around looking at the problems. We're here to help address issues and help with problems."
The beginning of Rotary in Norfolk dates to 1914 when Robert Hunt brought the concept of a service club to the men of Norfolk.
Later, William Gold of Lincoln was deputized by District Gov. Charles T. Strader to explain the ideals and objectives of Rotary to Norfolk. Gold held a meeting on Nov. 10, 1919, with Gene Huse, Leo Pasewalk, J.H. Schowalter, A.W. Breyer and Sol G. Mayer suggesting that Rotary be organized.
By Dec. 1, 1919, 16 charter members had been signed up (the number required at the time), and a committee was designated to arrange for installation of the new club. Lincoln 14 Rotary Club was the sponsor.
On Jan. 21, 1920, the Norfolk Rotary Club was installed by Strader at a dinner at the Pacific Hotel.
At the time, Mayer was the first president; Pasewalk, vice president; H.S. Thorpe, secretary/treasurer; and Breyer, sergeant-at-arms. Directors were Mayer, Pasewalk, Thorpe, A.T. Hutchinson and W.A. Halvorson. On Feb. 1, 1920, the Norfolk club was accepted into membership in the International Association of Rotary Clubs (now Rotary International). Norfolk was assigned Charter No. 606 on Feb. 21, 1920, and became the 19th club in the district.
Over the century, Norfolk Rotarians met for 42 years at the Madison Hotel, 10 years at Prengers Restaurant, 20 years at the Ramada Inn, five years at the Holiday Inn, six years at Divots, 10 years at Time Square Events Center, one year at The Country Inn and seven years at the current location at the Black Cow Fat Pig Pub and Steak.
ROBB THOMAS, former Norfolk Rotary Club president, has been a member of the Norfolk Rotary Club since 1975.
Thomas has enjoyed being part of the club over time, but he wasn't the first and only person in his family to join the club.
"Rotary has always remained at its very core," Thomas said. "We try to be a local club that is involved with various causes within the community."
In 1920, his grandfather, Arthur Thomas, moved from Omaha to Norfolk to work on the drought relief efforts in Northeast Nebraska and joined the Norfolk Rotary Club in 1930.
About 20 years later in 1948, Robb Thomas' father, Bob Thomas, followed the family tradition and joined the Norfolk Rotary Club.
"It's a reflection of the generational turnover," Thomas said. "We are happy to have been members of this organization for a very long time."
IN 2021, the Norfolk Rotary Club will be hosting its centennial banquet on April 27 at The Stables.
The current 26 members, Rotarians from around the area and former Rotarians are invited to the banquet, to talk and celebrate the history of the organization.
"To people like me, this event is huge. It marks a renewal of our commitment to the community and coming together as a club, community and a Rotary family," Thomas said.
Over the past 100 years, it is estimated that the Norfolk Rotary Club has been able to donate approximately $100,000 for college scholarships to local high school seniors. The club also recently has been host to eight high school juniors and sent one local high school junior abroad for a year of study.
"These exchanges help to promote peace among nations, which is one of Rotary's main causes," Keller said.
This year the Norfolk Rotary Club plans to continue with its annual Music in the Park this summer along with weekly meetings at Black Cow Fat Pig on Tuesdays at noon. The events are open to the public, as the Norfolk Rotary Club encourages people to participate.
"Rotary is not a secret society, and we invite anybody that wants to know more about what we do and what Rotary is accomplishing," Thomas said.
The Norfolk Rotary Club looks to continue to grow while abiding by the four guiding principles, object of Rotary, avenues of service, classification principle and the four-way test.
Although the main service is youth and community, the other avenues of service include club service, vocational service and international service.
"Our focus has been helping others at every level. We keep our ears, eyes and hearts opened to various causes," Thomas said. "When we see something, we try to jump on it."
* * *
Want to attend?
To RSVP for the centennial banquet on April 27, contact Christine Keller at 402-750-4386 or go to Norfolk Rotary Club’s website at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6101/