During the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants have had to make adjustments with their dine-in, delivery and takeout services.
Wednesday brought another welcomed adjustment as restaurants in Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison counties were allowed to have customers back in their dinning room areas and restaurants.
There are numerous restrictions, however.
“Everything has been pretty normal so far — everything has been strangely calm with no issues,” Black Cow Fat Pig owner Michael Behrens said. “We will know in a week before we can really gauge what business will be like for the next month. I’m sure everyone is still a bit cautious.”
As the days go on, restaurants will continue to monitor everything to make sure everything goes as planned.
"It's a wait-and-see process with how `things are going to go," Michael's Cantina owner Heath Henery said. "I know there's a lot of people that are still scared and won't participate in in-house dining. We're hoping for a positive mix of takeout and dine-in business."
The Nebraska Health and Human Services Department has a long list of requirements restaurants have to follow if they plan to open up the dine-in services.
“Everyone that came in here seemed like they wanted things to get back to normal,” District Table & Table owner Andrew McCarthy said. “It’s kind of what I expected because I knew it would be touch and go.”
Restaurants must be limited to 50% capacity or less while tables are allowed a maximum of six customers per table, and they must be a minimum of 6 feet apart. Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited, bar and counter seating is not permitted and customers may consume alcohol on the premises only if they are also having a meal.
Each restaurant is adding a few more extra measures in making sure that the customers will be in a safe and healthy environment.
"We had really good guidelines in place already. We are putting a few more additional layers on top of that," Behrens said. "We have four extra sanitizer stations instead of just one. We are just making sure we are super vigilant on sanitizing high-touch points like door handles, along with one use menus."
While staying clean and keeping sanitized is an important message throughout all of the restaurants, a few restaurants have to move to paper menus or menus people only use once, to prevent the use of more than one menu. Sanitation stations are placed in different spots throughout each restaurant and each restaurant has to make sure that their staff members are doing the best with staying clean and having sanitizer on hand.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has plenty of additional requirements for restaurant employees to follow in allowing restaurants to get back into a tentative normal way.
"Our business is set up to have people in our doors," Behrens said. "As soon as we can get back to normal, it will be nice and it will be very good."
Restaurants in Norfolk that opened their dine-in services back up on Wednesday included Black Cow Fat Pig, the 411 Restaurant & Lounge, Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar, District Table & Tap, Michael's Cantina and a few more.
But there are a few others that are waiting to open back up so they can meet all of the health department requirements and keep everyone involved safe.
"I'm not in a big rush to jump into this. We're a little nervous, too," Franklin's Bistro owner Donna Franklin said. "We want to get through this weekend and maybe we will be opened next week."
Applebee's will open back up on Thursday, while Franklin's Bistro, Napoli's Italian Restaurant, Downtown Coffee Company & Bistro and a few other restaurants plan to open up next week or in the upcoming future. There are still a few restaurants that won't open up dine-in services until June, including Sakura Sushi & Steak House.
The restaurants that are not opening up for dine-in services are continuing to do takeout and delivery services.
"I have a whole group of servers who are super excited to talk to guests again," Applebee's kitchen manager Sadie Everhardt said. "We have been staring at that empty dining room for almost three months."
Restaurants are ready to get back open, but they will see how people will react when they find out that they will be able to go out again.
“In a few weeks, I could see things going back to normal. I could tell that people want things to go back to normal so bad,” McCarthy said. “People just miss seeing other people. It’s been pretty fun to see everyone excited about coming back out again.”