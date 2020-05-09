Restaurants are relying on loyal customers, especially when dining rooms will still be closed on Mother's Day this weekend.
Even though sales might be down due to COVID-19, customers are still helping to keep Norfolk's restaurants afloat and in business.
El Mezcal's customers are no exception. The Mexican restaurant recently received a tip close to $2,000 for all of its employees.
"(The customer) just came in, asked for how many employees were there, even the ones laid off," said Ofelia Delapaz, one of El Mezcal's managers. "We were surprised and really happy about it. He wasn't just doing it for us, he was doing it for everyone."
The customer, who is a regular, gave each full-time employee $100 and each part-time employee $50, Delapaz said. The restaurant has about 25 employees.
The gift was especially helpful for staff morale, said Arturo Delapaz, Ofelia's husband and El Mezcal's other manager. The restaurant's employees were overjoyed when they found out about the tip, he said.
"We have had so many experiences these last few days while we're doing take-out only, so many beautiful experiences for our restaurant workers," Arturo Delapaz said. "So many compliments that keep us working. Support from Norfolk has been very good."
Right now, El Mezcal is preparing for Mother's Day on Sunday, which is one of the biggest days of the year for restaurant sales.
Ofelia Delapaz said she's hoping to get close to the number of take-out orders the restaurant completed on Cinco De Mayo on Tuesday — around 250. Completing take-out orders only because of COVID-19 has actually been more work than when the dining room was open.
At Norfolk's Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, general manager Josh Divis said take-out orders have been more difficult. There are fewer employees working, which means only a few people might be available to complete a rush of 10 to 12 orders at one time.
Perkins is preparing about 100 pies for Mother's Day, Divis said. People are also starting to order the restaurant's bulk items, such as burgers, mashed potatoes or soup, for the weekend holiday.
"I have four cases of burgers already reserved to pick up tomorrow. A lot of people are getting ready for it," Divis said. "I would assume (Norfolk's restaurants) are all anxious to find out what's going to happen this weekend, but it should be a pretty good day for everyone."
Cort Gracey, the general manager of Whiskey Creek Wood Fire Grill in Norfolk, said that while business has been decreasing because the dining room is closed, he still expects a positive turnout for Mother's Day.
The spring holiday is the biggest day for sales of the year for Whiskey Creek. Gracey has prepared about 150 pounds of prime rib for expected take-out orders this weekend, he said.
Business might not be as high as previous years, but Gracey said he believes that local restaurants are still optimistic that enough customers will still order take-out, he said.
"I think the (sales) will be fine, we can only do so many take-out orders, but we'll try to do as much as we can," Gracey said. "Everyone wants to treat Mom to a nice meal."