Jordan Heiderman survived what could have potentially been a highlight reel knockout loss and posted the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career.
The Norfolk resident earned a third-round technical knockout of Chandler Cole of Coeburn, Virginia, in the seventh episode of the 30th season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” which made its debut on ESPN Plus on Tuesday.
“The Ultimate Fighter” awards contracts to the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the winners of two single-elimination tournaments each season.
This season, eight men and eight women are divided onto teams coached by UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena or women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.
Heiderman’s fight was one of four in the first round of the men’s competition, which is contested between heavyweights.
The judges split the first two rounds, leading to a third being necessary.
The fighters traded haymakers over the first minute of that extra round before Cole attempted a takedown in what had been a stand-up contest up to that point.
Heiderman stuffed the attempt, took Cole’s back and was able to ground and pound his way to a finish 1 minute, 14 seconds into the round.
Heiderman is 5-0 as a professional while Cole is 8-3. This fight won’t be reflected in their records since the Nevada Athletic Commission sanctions “The Ultimate Fighter” contests as exhibition matches.
Heiderman, who is a member of Team Pena, survived a spinning wheel kick that landed flush on his jaw and stunned him with 1:01 left in the first round. It wasn’t an expected move from someone who is 5-foot-10 and 265 pounds, four inches shorter and 17 pounds heavier than Heiderman.
The “nicest spinning wheel kick that I’ve seen in my whole life,” according to Pena, brought observers to their feet. That included UFC president Dana White and Forrest Griffith, the season one winner of “The Ultimate Fighter.”
“That kick came out of nowhere,” White said. “Forrest and I jumped out of our seats. We thought the fight was over for sure. ...
“Jordan popped right back up, though. I can’t believe he ate that kick and managed to recover. He is one tough kid.”
As part of the episode, footage aired of Heiderman’s Norfolk house and neighborhood where he has lived for the past five years. His girlfriend, Vanessa Hitz, and their 1-year-old dog, Gus, also made an appearance.
“Norfolk is just your average small-town Nebraska,” Heiderman said in the episode. “You’ve got cornfields one way going out of town and cornfields going the other way out of town.”
Footage also aired of the training facility used by “The Bomb Squad” — the group Heiderman trains with — in Dodge.
“It used to be an old cheese factory, and we turned the maintenance shop into a pretty legitimate training area,” Heiderman said.
Heiderman advances to the competition’s semifinals, which will begin airing in two weeks after next week’s episode features the final first-round fight in the women’s competition.
“My viking — Jordan — Thor. He is incredible,” Pena said. “I think that Jordan is a very shy person. He is very reserved. But he’s a hard worker.
“He’s nose to the grindstone. You tell him what to do, and he does it at 110% with all of his capabilities.”