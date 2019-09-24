When the pressure was highest, the Norfolk volleyball team rose to the moment every time.
The Panthers scored the final two points of set one, rallied from three set points in the second and hung on with four points in a row in the finale for a pressure-packed 27-25, 30-28, 25-22 sweep Tuesday night of Lincoln Northeast in Heartland Athletic Conference play.
“This was a very big opportunity for our girls, and they did a nice job of capitalizing when we needed to capitalize,” Norfolk coach Katie Wright-Oswald said. “Those high-pressure situations are where we really need them to step up. That's exactly what we saw from our athletes, and I'm just so proud of the girls. This one should feel really good for them.”
The biggest moment may have come in the final set. Down 22-21, Northeast was whistled for a net violation, and Wright-Oswald opted to have junior Mallory Easland — usually a junior varsity player — enter for the first time in the match to serve.
Easland stepped up and slammed across a service ace, and another tough serve led to an Erin Schwanebeck kill off a Northeast overpass to set up match point, and the Rockets' next attack landed just wide of the line to end the match.
“Mallory has practiced with us,” Wright-Oswald said. “She's come up to the varsity court a lot, so we knew she could handle the pressure.”
The match could be characterized as a marathon and a sweep at the same time.
The result was Norfolk improving to 10-5 on the season, symbolic of the upward trajectory of the volleyball program after it finished the previous season 17-19.
Before last year, the Panthers had won 10 matches total in each of the previous two seasons and just seven in 2015.
“We're really pleased with not only our record, but how the girls are playing,” Wright-Oswald said. “While we don't have the height on our team, we certainly have the leadership in our seniors. I'm just really proud of what I'm seeing on the floor.”
Norfolk struggled to contain Northeast hitters Maddie Bohm, a 5-foot-7 junior, and Logan Gronewold, a 5-11 senior. Bohm had a match-best 17 kills, while Gronewold added 10 to go with a pair of solo blocks. Andrea Pryce tallied 32 assists for the Rockets, which hadn't won a match this season until Saturday.
“We got our first two wins this last weekend, and we've been close in a lot of matches before that,” Northeast coach Craig Songstser said. “We play a killer schedule, and … as people have learned their roles, things have jelled over the last couple of weeks.”
The hosts countered with a balanced attack as six Panthers had at least five kills each. Jalen Hoffman, the tallest player on the court listed at 6 foot, led Norfolk with 11 kills and two service aces, while Schwanebeck added 10 kills and Ali Sovereign posted nine. Senior setter Anden Baumann had 31 assists to go with six kills, including a team-high four in the second set.
“We capitalized on high-pressure situations,” Wright-Oswald said. “We did a really nice job of keeping our cool and doing our best to stay in control.
Norfolk’s final stand in the third was even more important after its big rally in set two.
Northeast controlled most of the second set behind a stretch of three consecutive kills by Bohm, who finished with a match-high 17. The Rockets eventually led 18-13 before Norfolk got a kill and ace serve from Baumann, but Northeast built its advantage to 24-21.
That's when the Panthers finally got going.
Sovereign smacked a kill and a service ace, and back-to-back hitting errors gave Norfolk its first lead of the set at 25-24. Northeast rallied to prompt set point at 26-25 off one of Gronewold's 10 kills, only to see Norfolk take a 28-27 lead after a Hoffman spike and a hitting error, but Northeast tied it once more.
The Panthers finished it off with a couple of close calls in front of the far line judge — first a spike from Schwanebeck that narrowly landed in for a kill, and then Baumann pushing a long tip across for a kill to end it.
“The girls executed,” Wright-Oswald said. “They trusted their training. They knew what they had to do to take care of the ball.”
In the first, Norfolk led 13-6 after a Baumann kill off an overpass, only to see Northeast respond with an 8-2 run. The Panthers never trailed, but the Rockets tied it at 24 off back-to-back Bohm kills and at 25 from a Gronewold kill. Tessa Gall and Karly Kalin finished it with kills for Norfolk.
“With Northeast, we're always back-and-forth like this,” Wright-Oswald said. “Last year, we went four sets with them, and it's the same thing. It's always point by point.”
LINCOLN NORTHEAST (2-16): Maddie Bohm 2a, 17k; Isabella Simmons 1a, 6k; Logan Gronewold 1a, 10k, 2b; Macy Clare Mertes 3k; Samantha Pryce 1a; Andrea Pryce 32s; Maleaka Boedhram 1a, 2k, 1b.
NORFOLK (10-5): Leah Petty 1a, 3s; Tessa Gall 1s, 5k, 1b; Ali Sovereign 1a, 9k, 1b; Karly Kalin 1a, 5k; Erin Schwanebeck 10k; Anden Baumann 31s, 6k; Mallory Easland 1a; Jalen Hoffman 2a, 11k.