Jeanne Doerneman sees how providing someone with a ride to a doctor’s appointment or school can be life-changing.
“It just feels really good to help people stay independent, get where they need to go,” she said.
Norfolk Public Transportation provides about 38,000 rides per year. The radius extends up to 45 miles outside of town, and anyone can set up a ride by calling with a 24-hour notice. It has 13 drivers, seven vehicles and three dispatchers.
Office manager and dispatcher Laurie Wiemers gets to see firsthand the impact the organization has on local families. Before the beginning of this school year, she helped a mother and her son set up rides for him to get to school every day.
“He was excited, it was a big deal … they’re new to the community, she’d never heard of a school system that didn’t have transportation. They were very concerned, both (parents) work, they didn’t know how they’d get him to school,” Wiemers said.
She explained to them that the boy would have the same driver every day. That everyday interaction builds rapport — not just for children, but everyone who regularly uses Norfolk Public Transportation.
“Our drivers treat (children) like their grandkids. If they’re out, they’ll call me,” she said. “... A lot of those people ride a lot so they know their routine. If they’re not where they’re supposed to be every Monday/Wednesday/Friday, we kind of look out for them a little bit.”
The organization partners with the United Way to help meet the community’s needs, which recently involved buying a new bus. (At the time of writing, administrators were in the process of bringing it to Norfolk.) Doerneman said without its help, “we’d have to start turning away rides.”
Doerneman encourages people to support the United Way since it helps organizations like Norfolk Public Transportation.
“(The United Way) is a wonderful cause,” she said. “The money stays local, it really helps give people what they need to be successful in town.”