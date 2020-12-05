The Norfolk Police Division has been tasked with enforcing the city’s new mask ordinance, but since the mandate went into effect Nov. 26, police dispatchers have received a limited number of complaints regarding uncooperative individuals.
The hope when the mandate was first issued was that most people would comply voluntarily and, so far, that’s been the case, said Don Miller, the city’s police chief.
“Our desire is to not be heavy-handed, but with every ordinance you have, you’re going to have some people who try to push the envelope and challenge whatever the ordinance is,” Miller said. “Those who are openly trying to challenge stuff are probably going to be the first ones that would get some actual enforcement.”
Several phone calls have been made to city attorneys, the chamber of commerce and the police dispatch center by individuals wanting to know what guidelines need to be followed in their specific work environments.
But the number of phone calls to police regarding anti-mask wearers has been minimal, Miller said, which is a credit to local businesses and their customers for complying with the mask ordinance.
The ordinance requires people age 5 or older to wear a face covering at any indoor premises open to the public. An exception is made for when a person can maintain 6 feet of social distance from anyone who’s not a member of his or her household.
The penalty for violating the ordinance is a $25 fine; Miller compared the enforcement of mask wearing to that of littering.
“If somebody calls the police station and says, ‘I saw a car on (Highway) 275 throw a cigarette out the window,’ the reality is that police aren’t going to be able to hunt down the car,” Miller said. “But if you have somebody who says they saw somebody throwing a garbage bag out the window and dumping a bunch of things, then there’s a good chance we would try to go find that car.
“If somebody calls and complains that they saw somebody leaving Walmart without a mask on, they’re going to be long gone by the time we get there, so the reality of us being able to respond to that is minimal.”
There are a number of other exceptions to the ordinance. These include:
— Individuals seeking services from federal, state or county services.
— While eating or while sitting at a bar or restaurant.
— Employees at a workplace when wearing a face covering would create a safety hazard.
— People officiating at religious services.
— People who are alone in an office, room or vehicle.
— People at a workstation with a plexiglass barrier around it or other enclosed workstations.
— When communicating with someone who is deaf, hard of hearing or has a mental or physical health condition that makes communication with a mask difficult.
— While swimming or showering.
— While exercising at a gym or similar facility.
— Public safety workers engaged in a public safety role.
— Participants in a sporting event, but only while playing.
Miller said the police division’s focus is on educating the public on the importance of wearing a mask but also understanding that some people may have specific reasons for not wearing one.
In addition to enforcing individual mask wearing, police are responsible for ensuring that local businesses also are complying with the mandate.
Businesses must post that masks are required, require employee mask wearing and promote individual mask wearing among each person entering a place of business.
“If we have a business who is refusing to comply, those are the ones I’m sure that we’re going to have to go address and take enforcement action,” Miller said. “In those environments that a business is refusing to comply, then the owner or manager of a business will get a citation. My intent in those circumstances would not be to go in and cite every person in the restaurant or store, but it would be more a matter of taking that up with the manager because they should be held accountable.”
The police also have a new phone number for reporting COVID-19 related concerns. The new number was created to keep the 911 dispatch lines available for emergencies.
If there is a COVID-19 related concern to report to the police, residents are encouraged to call 402-844-2144 and talk to the staff or leave a message.
“Because of the nature of the mask mandate, the potential is there to get a lot of calls,” Miller said. “We want to be able to be responsive to the complaints, but we don’t want to tie up our 911 center.”
The City of Norfolk’s mask mandate will be in effect until Feb. 16, unless the city council cancels it before then.