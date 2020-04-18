The Norfolk Police Division is looking for a new dog after its K-9, Rico, was retired in December.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, the police division planned to have a new dog and handler chosen for it by the fall, in time for the Nebraska State Patrol’s training camp, said Chief Don Miller.
Now, that timeline is less likely, and the police division may have to wait until spring to get and train a new dog, Miller said.
Miller said he hopes the new dog can be purchased with donations, like Rico and the previous K-9’s were, but he is determined to get a new dog by spring.
“Norfolk has always been a very generous community and if we’re not able to get the funds, we’ll look at other opportunities or obligations and figure out what we need to do to make it work,” Miller said. “One way or another, we’ll get a new dog.”
Rico is a dual purpose dog. That means he can perform a variety of tasks such as drug detection, tracking, handler protection, evidence recovery, building searches and apprehension, Miller said.
Without a K-9 unit like Rico, the police division would lose some of its ability to find drugs, weapons, recover evidence and find individuals who may be lost, Miller said.
“There’s a lot of investigative opportunities that could be missed,” he said.
The new dog will also need a new handler, Miller said. Rico’s handler, Officer Mike Strong, has decided to not continue in the role.
Miller said the new handler has not been chosen yet, but will be one of the current officers. Several officers have expressed interest in the job, he said.
A new K-9 unit would benefit communities and law enforcement agencies other than Norfolk, Miller said.
“We don’t have a lot of dogs in Northeast Nebraska right now. We believe in working with other law enforcement agencies,” he said. “We’re not doing this just for Norfolk PD. We’re all about sharing our resources.”
RICO AND STRONG worked together since 2011, Strong said.
Rico has demonstrated his value to the Police Division many times, Strong said. One of these was when he helped find a large amount of stolen medications.
“We had a trooper call one night and requested a dog. So we went there, did an exterior sniff of the car with the dog. He indicated to the presence of a narcotic that he’s trained on,” Strong said. “We searched the vehicle, got into the trunk of the vehicle, (and found) a large amount of pharmaceutical meds from a couple different pharmacy burglaries that we had in the area. That was a good one for me.”
Over time, Strong has learned to put a lot of trust in the dogs, he said.
“They are more accurate than their handlers, and that’s one of the things that you learn in camp, trust your dog. With my previous dog, there were several cases where I would pull him off a track or something, come to find out later, the dog was exactly right and I was wrong,” he said. “Very seldom is the dog wrong. It’s usually the handler not paying attention.”
Before working with Rico, Strong said was the handler for the previous K-9, starting in 2007.
A good handler must have several traits. One of these is patience, Miller said.
“A lot of patience because it’s a long term commitment,” he said. “Some people look at being a dog handler as a status or a novelty thing. That will get old fast. It’s going to take that long-term commitment to be successful.”
It is also important that the handler knows how to make work fun for a dog, Strong said.
“The biggest thing with a working dog, you want to make sure work is more fun than home so they enjoy going to work and doing their job,” Strong said. “If home is always more fun than work, what’s the point of going to work?”
Strong said he hasn’t had too many problems with this.
“It’s funny, with both my dogs really, when I would let them out at home in just street clothes, they’re happy to get out of the kennel to play some fetch and run around. But when we go to work, I walk out in uniform to let him out of the kennel, and he’s bouncing up and down,” he said. “They have that drive.”
The average working life of a K-9 is about 7-10 years, Strong said. Rico worked for nearly eight.
“Our dog is still healthy, but over time he’s lost some of his abilities to be proficient with his duties, so it’s just time to retire him and go on to another dog,” Miller said.
When it’s time to retire a police dog, there are several options, Miller said.
The dogs can be put down, adopted by their handlers as a pet or be given to an organization that will match them with veterans as PTSD dogs or retired law enforcement officers as pets. Miller said they choose the last option for Rico.
Rico is a Belgian Malinois, though he might be part German Shepherd, Strong said. Most police dogs are Malinois, German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds or a mix of those breeds.