Five consecutive pins between 132 and 160 pounds was more than enough to propel Class A No. 9 Norfolk to a shockingly easy 51-25 victory over arch-rival and No. 7 Columbus at the Norfolk High School gym on Tuesday.
You couldn't wipe the smile off the face of Norfolk coach Justin Grey. "That's what we're working for. That's what we motivate ourselves for. We're tired of losing to Columbus. Well, we finally got it done," he said.
The victory was slightly subdued as Panther 195-pounder Hunter Mangelsen appeared to have dislocated his elbow in the first period of his match.
"My heart goes out to him because the kid just came back. This is actually his first varsity match tonight and he goes out with an injury. That's not the way I want to see a senior end his career.
"We're just praying that everything's going to be OK with him and he can come back and still finish the season."
The two sides had already met twice this year at the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island, with Norfolk winning in the pool stage but the Discoverers turning the tables in the medal round. Both duals were close.
That wasn't the case on Tuesday.
"Good job to Norfolk. They came out and they were ready to battle and they took it to us," Columbus coach Adam Kieswetter said. "They put almost everybody on our team on their back immediately, so they were going for it."
The dual began with the 126-pounders as Cayden Kucera of Columbus defeated Norfolk's Dylan Busch, 10-2.
Kucera nearly had Busch pinned twice, but the Panther fought him off and in the end the Discoverers were able to score four team points for the major decision (a victory margin of 8 to 11 points) instead of six for a pin.
"We lost to that kid at Fracas, by pin both times," Grey said. "So, for (Busch) to come out tonight and not give up those bonus points; that's what our team needed to do to win this dual because we didn't know how close it was going to be in some of those matches."
It didn't take long for the Panthers to erase the Discoverers' 4-point lead. Weston Godfrey (ranked No. 4 at 132), Jake Hoffman (138), Jacob Licking (No. 3, 145), Kayden Kettler (152) and Josh Licking (No. 2, 160) all recorded pins to put Norfolk on top 30-4.
"We knew coming into tonight, it all came down to those bonus points," Grey said. "It came down to staying in good position, making sure we're taking calculated, high-percentage shots and moving on bottom and more pressure on top."
With Norfolk's fifth-ranked 170-pounder Austin Miller out with an injury, Caleb Kuhn stepped up to take on the Discoverers' third-ranked Blayze Standley.
"I'm so proud of that guy (Kuhn) because he's a senior. He's been a part of our program, but he never could crack the varsity lineup," Grey said.
Standley scored two with a quick takedown then intentionally released Kuhn to make it 2-1. But Kuhn got in on a single leg, recorded a takedown and two back points to go up 5-2 before Standley countered with a reversal, rolled Kuhn on his back and finished the match with a pin in a minute and 15 seconds.
"We gave up a pin there, but I never expected to have that guy (Standley) on his back," Grey said. "That's the No. 3-ranked guy in the state. For a JV guy to put that guy to his back; we'll take that any day."
Columbus' 182-pounder, Liam Blaser cut the Norfolk lead to 30-16 by pinning Dalton Ruth early in the second period.
Incredibly, this is Ruth's first year as a wrestler. "He came to us from basketball," Grey said. "Never wrestled a day in his life. So, for him to be in the varsity lineup at 182, we're just proud of him. He's just learning every match out there."
Columbus' Justin Gaston then won by injury default over Mangelsen at 195 before Norfolk's Jackson Bos won by pin at 220.
Panther heavyweight Brayden Heffner followed with another pin that put Norfolk up 42-22. The 20-point margin provided Norfolk with an insurmountable lead since with three matches left, the maximum number of points Columbus could have scored was 18.
Nevertheless, those matches were held, including the best one of the night at 106. Norfolk's Jesse Lewis and Columbus' Brenyn Delano battled to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation.
Lewis was then able to get around Delano and record a takedown just before the final second of the first overtime period for 3-1 sudden victory.
"I kept circling and trying to shuck it by (faking a move in one direction before moving in the other). Then I attacked the ankle and got behind," Lewis said.
Norfolk's Gavin Van Driel was then looking forward to challenging Columbus' No. 2-ranked Adrian Bice, but Bice was unable to make weight, so the Panther took on the Discoverers' Kaden Brownlow instead and won by pin.
"Gavin was kind of disappointed he didn't get that match with that higher-ranked kid," Grey said. "But we told Gavin, 'You'll get your opportunity at the HAC conference; you'll get your opportunity at the Norfolk invite.' We see Columbus two more times yet."
Columbus' Blake Cerny finished off the night with an 8-2 victory over Norfolk's Calvin Empkey at 120.
The 51-25 win was especially gratifying for senior captains Godfrey and Josh Licking. "It feels so good, because my whole life, we've always lost to them," Godfrey said.
"It's really nice to get that monkey off our back senior year," Licking added.
When asked how good this Panther team can be, both agreed their goal is a top-five finish at the state meet. "I think we're extremely underrated by the rest of the competition and totally overlooked," Licking said.
They won't get any argument from Columbus.
NORFOLK 51, COLUMBUS 25
- 126: Caydn Kucera, C def. Dylan Busch, MD 10-2; 132: Weston Godfrey, N pinned Jaden McFarland, 2:23; 138: Jake Hoffman, N pinned Marcus Beltran, 1:56; 145: Jacob Licking, N pinned Alex Korte, 5:21; 152: Kayden Kettler, N pinned Carter Braun, 2:45; 160: Joshua Licking, N pinned Levi Bloomquist, 1:45; 170: Blayze Standley, C pinned Caleb Kuhn, 1:15.
- 182: Liam Blaser, C pinned Dalton Ruth, 2:37; 195: Justin Gaston, C def. Hunter Mangelsen, injury default; 220: Jackson Bos, N pinned Carter Fedde, 2:37; 285: Brayden Heffner, N pinned Jordan Williams, :14; 106: Jesse Lewis, N def. Brenyn Delano, SV 3-1; 113: Gavin Van Driel, N pinned Kaden Brownlow, 3:29; 120: Blake Cerny, C def. Calvin Empkey, 8-2.