The Norfolk High softball team improved to 4-2 on Tuesday, sweeping Lincoln Northeast 7-4 and 10-2 in five innings at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
After splitting doubleheaders with Lincoln Southwest and Grand Island to start the season, the Panthers used solid pitching, hitting and defense to secure two big Ws and perhaps more importantly, gain some needed confidence.
"I didn't think we played very well on Saturday in Grand Island and I challenged the girls," Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. "We played pretty well overall, but that first game, I was pretty upset with some of the stuff that was going on, but I think in that second game, they cleaned it up."
Panther pitchers allowed just eight hits on the night while Norfolk batters pounded out 24, of which eight went for extra bases.
Despite the lopsided numbers, the opener was in doubt as late as the sixth inning.
The Panthers led 7-1 after four before the Rockets made their biggest red glare of the night.
With two outs, Norfolk pitcher Jessica Schmidt struck out Daleesi Bartling, which should have ended the inning. But the ball scooted past the catcher. The runner on third, Emily Hamilton, scored and Bartling was safe at first.
A bunt for a hit loaded the bases before Kirsten Peterson drove in two runs with a single. Fortunately for Norfolk, the runner on first, Mattee Fry, rounded second a little too far and was tagged out by shortstop Taylor Schmidt — a 9-1-6 putout if you're scoring at home — to end the threat.
Then, in the bottom of the fifth, umpires suspended the game for 45 minutes because of lightning and eventually a short rain shower.
When the teams returned, Norfolk led 7-4 and had runners on second and third with two outs. But Payton Schnoor lined out to first to keep the score the same.
Jessica Schmidt gave up a couple of hits in the sixth. Then, with one out and runners on first and second, the Rockets attempted a double steal, but Norfolk catcher Brylee Severance gunned down the Northeast courtesy runner trying for third.
Schmidt then struck out Hamilton to end the inning and retired the side in order in the seventh to secure the win.
The Panthers had 13 hits in the first game. Eight Norfolk players recorded at least one, including Schnoor, who was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored, and Ava Borgman, who also finished 3 for 4 with a double and four runs batted in.
"I finally got my bat going this last weekend," Borgman said. "It felt really great to hit the ball and actually run."
Jessica Schmidt gave up six hits, walked two and struck out 11 to earn the pitching victory.
The second game was all Panthers.
After scoring once in the first, Norfolk jumped on starter Bartling for five runs in the second. Taylor Schmidt and Emerson Waldow both had triples in the frame.
Northeast scored its only two runs and recorded its only two hits of the game in the third.
Norfolk responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 9-2 advantage.
Leading by that same 9-2 score in the bottom of the fifth, the Panthers needed just one run to trigger the eight-run rule after five.
Taylor Schmidt led off with a double. Schnoor laid down what was intended to be a sacrifice bunt, but she legged it out for a hit.
After rounding third, however, Schmidt decided to try to score and was gunned down at the plate.
Schnoor advanced to second on the throw. Then Waldow ended it by driving in Schnoor with a base hit to right.
Norfolk finished the nightcap with 11 hits and was led by Taylor Schmidt who finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored.
"We're capable of being a really good team," Siedschlag said. "But it's early in the season and there's room for improvement. But I'm just trying to pull out all that potential these girls have; we've just got to play together as a team."
Tara Koch was masterful in the pitching circle in game two, giving up just two hits while striking out four and not issuing a walk.
"It's just tunnel vision," Koch said. "You just focus on that batter and get her out."
Siedschlag liked the way Koch attacked the strike zone. "It wasn't a lot of full counts. She was getting on top of batters and taking care of them."
The Panthers are back in action at home Thursday when they host Lincoln Southeast in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Then, on Saturday, they'll head to Lincoln for the Lincoln Public Schools Invitational and will play games against Lincoln Southwest, Hastings and Malcolm.
FIELD OF DREAMS
Norfolk had its own Field of Dreams moment on Tuesday.
During the weather delay, the Panther players went to their cars, which were parked in the lot west of the main softball complex at Ta-Ha-Zouka.
When it came time to return, the entire team, with the setting sun providing a silhouette, walked from the parking lot onto an adjacent field before returning to the game field.
It reminded one of the iconic scene in the movie when the ball players walked onto the Field of Dreams from a cornfield.
LOVE THOSE SOCKS
Baseball fans who have surpassed middle age remember a day when all ball players wore stirrup socks, the colorful footwear worn over the main socks and under the arch of the foot.
But sometime in the early ’90s, the baseball fashion police decided stirrup socks lacked the cool factor. Most major leaguers stopped wearing them and instead pulled their pants down past their ankles to their spikes.
Thus, it was refreshing to see that every player on the Norfolk and Lincoln Northeast teams on Tuesday was wearing a pair of stirrup socks in their team's colors. Here's hoping that trend continues for years to come.
Game 1
Lincoln Northeast 000 130 0 — 4 6 3
Norfolk 202 300 x — 7 13 1
WP: Jessica Schmidt; LP: Maddi Duncan
2B: (N) Payton Schnoor (2), Emerson Waldow, Ava Borgman, Cydnee Hopkins.
Game 2
Lincoln Northeast 002 00 — 2 2 6
Norfolk 153 01 — 10 11 0
WP: Tara Koch; LP: Deleesi Bartling
3B: (N) Taylor Schmidt, Emerson Waldow; 2B: T. Schmidt.