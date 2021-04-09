Methamphetamine has been labeled by local public officials as “easy to access,” and that easy access isn’t believed to be disappearing anytime soon.
While reported meth use in Norfolk isn’t at its peak as it was in the early 2000s because of a crackdown on pseudoephedrine — a key ingredient in meth — its presence in the community isn’t likely to go away.
Because meth manufacturers and dealers will always exist, local law enforcement officials and drug treatment coordinators have aimed at decreasing the recidivism rate in meth users, as opposed to finding ways to rid the community of the drug altogether.
It’s possible that some meth labs in Norfolk still exist, but the number of meth manufacturers in the area has decreased significantly in the past 15 years, said Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller.
This is likely because of the passing of a Nebraska law in 2006, which converted pseudoephedrine to an over-the-counter drug, hampering the ability of meth makers to acquire all of the necessary supplies to manufacture the drug.
“It was really, really bad, and we had local labs on a regular basis,” Miller said. “We had officers trained in the hazardous material dismantling of meth labs because of the dangers of them. Some of the laws passed virtually dried up our local labs. I’m sure there are some (meth labs) around — I don’t know about locally — but I’m sure there are still labs that exist in Nebraska.”
Meth presence in Norfolk
Norfolk has seen a consistent number of meth-related arrests over the past three years, said Capt. Michael Bauer.
In 2018, Norfolk police arrested 392 people on suspicion of selling or possessing drugs. Bauer estimated that about 33.3% of those arrests were related to meth.
In 2019, police made 401 arrests on drug-related charges — 33.1% of which were estimated to involve meth. Last year, roughly 35% of Norfolk’s 497 drug arrests were believed to have involved meth, Bauer said.
In a roughly 36-hour span at the end of March, eight people were arrested in Norfolk on charges related to possessing meth. It’s rare to see that many drug arrests happen in such a short period of time, Miller said, but given the accessibility of meth in the community, nabbing swaths of individuals for possessing meth in a short time period is always a possibility.
“It was a little bit of an anomaly that we happened to hit that many in that time frame,” Miller said. “Meth has always been there, and I would suspect the supply is pretty easy to get.”
A majority of the meth-related arrests in Norfolk happen during traffic stops, Miller said. Typically, officers will conduct a traffic stop and notice that the subject is either acting erratically or drug paraphernalia is visible.
Most of the remaining meth-related instances occur during disturbance or welfare calls.
Battling meth addiction
It’s no secret that overcoming addiction — whether it’s meth or other controlled substances — is grueling.
“They can get off of it, but even once they get off of it, they’ll tell you that it’s a constant struggle,” Miller said. “It’s a vicious, terrible drug.”
Overcoming that addiction can take years and, in several instances, it may take as many as seven rounds of treatment before somebody achieves long-term sobriety, said Matthew McManigal, program coordinator at the Northeast Nebraska Drug Court.
Methamphetamine has an exponential release of dopamine compared to other substances, McManigal said. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that, when released in large amounts, creates feelings of pleasure and reward, intriguing someone to repeat a specific behavior.
The brain of a meth addict is in a “state of chaos” when that substance is taken away, he said.
After using meth, a person will often go into a state called anhedonia, McManigal said, which is an inability to feel pleasure.
The simple things in life that people may enjoy, such as going on walks or spending time with their children, are no longer enjoyable because the brain isn’t producing dopamine.
“For someone attempting sobriety, it can almost feel like a zombie-type state. We know that addiction is the disease of the brain, so repairing those pathways — particularly with methamphetamine — is especially difficult,” McManigal said. “When the brain isn’t producing that dopamine, it can take a significant amount of time to repair those pathways.”
Easy access
The problem with methamphetamine, officials say, is that there isn’t a hard and fast solution to getting rid of it. Dealers are everywhere, and if people want to get their hands on meth, they don’t have to look far.
“There are big dealers who sell down to smaller people, and then to smaller people, but everybody takes their cut down the line,” Miller said. “We try to work those big dealer cases when we have the information to do that. I’d say that the majority of people we catch with meth are consistently working with the same dealers.”
Although Miller believes that the number of meth labs in the area has decreased in the last decade-plus, that doesn’t mean the amount of meth in the community has decreased.
Most of the meth in Nebraska and the United States comes from the southern border, he said. Norfolk’s drug task force has seized large amounts of meth from cartels that operate in both southern states and in Mexico.
“If it’s easier to transport across the border, then there’s going to be more of a supply, and it’s going to become more readily available,” Miller said. “It’s just a constant process that we go through.”
There are several pipelines in which meth is transported to the area.
It’s common to see drugs transported from New Mexico to Denver, then to central Nebraska, Bauer said. The drugs often are then dispersed by dealers across the rest of the state.
“It’s not like you have a pipeline that you always see,” he said. “If that was the case, it would be easy to focus in. It just depends on who knows who, and who’s got their different dealers or contacts down the line, and there’s people who come and go all the time.”
That leaves law enforcement agencies with a responsibility to track down dealers. Police aim at apprehending those involved with meth to protect those individuals and the people around them.
“Our goal is to get people into the judicial system so that they can get rehabilitated,” Miller said. “You have a lot of people who will say, ‘Thank you for arresting us and getting involved in our lives because it was a wake-up call, and you changed our lives.’ It’s not just punitive; law enforcement serves a significant role in getting people help.”
Treatment in Northeast Nebraska
There are several ways for people suffering from addiction to receive treatment. One of those ways is through the Northeast Nebraska Drug Court, which represents the state’s Seventh Judicial District, a six-county area.
Divided into four phases, the Northeast Nebraska Drug Court program is a minimum of 18 months in length. Participants must complete the necessary criteria for each phase to graduate the program.
Participants are referred and treated by a drug court team of volunteers, local members of law enforcement, treatment professionals, defense attorneys and county attorneys.
Drug court participants may not always be involved in drug court because of a drug charge, McManigal said. They may have committed offenses such as burglary or theft in which chemical substances were a driving force in the behavior.
Besides frequent drug testing, drug court participants attend classes hosted by clinicians and probation officers. They also undergo intense treatment, which McManigal calls the most important part of the drug court program. The treatment is dictated by a chemical dependency evaluation, he said.
Those who graduate the drug court program will have their felony drug charge dismissed. Participants facing drug charges must be granted the opportunity to join drug court by the county attorney.
Currently, the Northeast Nebraska Drug Court program includes 35 participants, 75% of whom are participating because of meth-related charges.
According to McManigal, about 75% of Northeast Nebraska Drug Court participants graduate from the program.
“When you combine treatment with that judicial oversight, the outcomes are even greater because of the accountability,” McManigal said.
22-county area
The Region 4 Behavioral Health System, located in Norfolk, covers a 22-county area in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Region 4 partially helps facilitate rehabilitation services within its jurisdiction and also helps fund more than a dozen treatment facilities in the area, including nine in Norfolk.
According to Heidi Webb, consumer specialist, Region 4 helped serve 353 people in 2020 who sought treatment for meth addiction. That doesn’t include individuals who initially seek help for other services and report their meth addiction while in treatment.
The only way to limit the meth problem in Norfolk, Webb said, is for users to have the will to seek treatment, which can be extremely difficult.
“There are so many people right here in Norfolk who want to help. Methamphetamine tears away at people’s lives. It ruins their lives and their valued relationships,” she said. “It might seem like there’s not a way out, but there’s always a route to recovery. The reward of overcoming that addiction far outweighs the pain someone has during recovery.”
* * *
Looking for help?
Those struggling with addiction may call the Nebraska Family Helpline at 888-866-8660. For a list of region funded services, visit https://region4bhs.org/Network-Providers/Region-Funded-Services.