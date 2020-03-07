School lunch received a little more variety Friday as a new meal was on the menu throughout Midwest cafeterias.
Norfolk native Cindy Nitz, the Lunchtime Solutions kitchen manager of Norfolk Public Schools, recently was named the winner of the annual staff chef award for her own recipe of loaded breakfast tacos.
Lunchtime Solutions, the food service company for NPS and more than 50 other Midwest schools, started the staff chef award competition last year. Nitz won the competition out of several other submissions with her loaded breakfast taco recipe, according to a Lunchtime Solutions media release.
Nitz received a personalized chef’s jacket and $100 for the award and her recipe was served to every Lunchtime Solutions school for lunch on Friday, including several NPS schools.
“I hope they like it,” Nitz said. “We’ve had it before for breakfast and it’s gone over really well.”
In this year’s contest, Lunchtime Solutions was looking for recipes that could repurpose leftover ingredients that would otherwise be wasted. Nitz said she created her taco recipe from leftovers from a previous loaded hashbrown meal that was served.
“It’s a great new way to use food we already serve that meets nutritional requirements and caters to students’ tastes, and that is exactly what we were looking for,” said Becky Easton, culinary research and development manager for Lunchtime Solutions.
Easton managed the competition judging, going through two rounds of batch testing and tasting that included detailed scoring and student taste tests before choosing Nitz’s loaded breakfast tacos as the winner.
Nitz has been the kitchen manager in Norfolk Senior High School for four years and also serves various NPS elementary schools. She said that she and other kitchen staff rolled about 500 loaded breakfast tacos for the district to prepare for the Friday lunch.
This is the first time a Nebraska employee has won the competition, said Melissa Davis, local Lunchtime Solutions food service director.
“I appreciate everything Cindy does for the students and for us,” Davis said. ”She handles all ordering, production and staff with professionalism and pride. I am so grateful to work with her.”