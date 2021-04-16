Jeff Schipper drives a car pool — in the most literal sense of the term.
The lead minister at Norfolk Church of Christ, located at 1501 N. 13th St. in Norfolk, fills a 3-foot-round by 3-foot-deep pool with water in the bed of his pickup truck and drives it to wherever its needed. He calls it his mobile baptistry.
“When someone wants to get baptized, that’s top priority for me,” Schipper said. “I just find a way.”
Schipper has used the mobile baptistry twice; both times were utilized in conjunction with his ministry to residents of Sunrise Place, a licensed residential substance abuse treatment facility in Norfolk that provides social detox and dual diagnosis capable short-term residential addiction treatment services.
Schipper said he has provided ministry services at Sunrise Place since the center’s early days of providing addiction treatment. The need for the mobile baptistry arises on the occasions when residents aren’t able to leave the site.
The mobile baptistry began about four years ago when a resident wanted to get baptized and didn’t want to wait.
“I’ve seen where other churches have prison ministries. They have portable baptistries — official ones,” he said. “There’s a model you can order, but it’s like $3,000.”
Schipper said he’s also seen makeshift baptistries used in other situations; his favorites were the ones used by soldiers serving in the Middle East.
“They’d have front-end loaders filled with water, and they’d baptize them like that, or they’d dig a hole in the sand,” Schipper said. “It just kind of dawned on me that we can do this.”
For his first portable baptistry, Schipper said he used a smaller kiddy pool that held just enough water to immerse someone. But by the time he filled the pool and drove it a little way across town, a lot of the water had splashed out.
“There was a staff member there that ran a hose back to my truck,” he said.
The most recent baptism he performed at Sunrise Place included the larger 3-by-3 pool he recently had bought for his granddaughter. Schipper didn’t fill it with as much water, and he drove a lot slower the first time.
And even though the high temperature the day of the latest baptism was in the 70s, the water still was cold.
Questions over the authenticity of conducting the baptism outside a church setting and the seriousness of using a pool in the back of a pickup as a baptistry have arisen for Schipper.
Schipper said he prefers baptizing people in the more formal setting of the church, where he can spend more time talking and praying about what is happening. But Schipper added that he takes ministry and the ability to perform baptisms off-site seriously.
“We always want to make sure they know what they’re doing, and what the promises of God are,” he said.
Schipper said the woman who was baptized most recently in the portable baptistry has an incredible story, and she was eager to surrender to God in baptism as they wrapped up their devotion the day she made that decision.
“She knew what she was doing, and she was ready,” he said.