MADISON — A Norfolk man who wished to be sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to theft wasn’t happy when a judge denied his request.
Isaac Reeves, a 23-year-old Norfolkan, appeared before Judge James Kube in district court on Thursday for arraignment on theft charges.
Madison County Public Defender Chelsey Hartner advised that a plea deal was made in which Reeves would plead guilty to one count of theft by receiving ($1,500-$4,999), a Class 4 felony and, in exchange, have a less serious theft charge dismissed.
Following Reeves’ guilty plea, Hartner requested to proceed with sentencing at Reeves’ request. But Kube denied that request, citing his desire to review a presentence investigation (PSI) report.
Reeves was less than pleased with the judge’s decision to schedule sentencing for Thursday, Nov. 18, instead of immediately after his arraignment. When asked by Kube if he would cooperate with a probation officer in creating the PSI report, Reeves replied with a firm, “No.”
The convicted felon said that he simply wanted to “get this over with and go back to prison.”
“My assumption is that I’m just going to go back to prison — that I’m not going to even get probation, so why wait?” Reeves said. “I’m not going to cooperate.”
Kube reiterated to Reeves that he shouldn’t assume what his sentence is going to be.
“I don’t know what my position is. That’s why I want more information — so I can make a better decision,” the judge said. “So you’re going to have to wait until Nov. 18.”
Reeves, against the advice of Hartner, continued his exchange with the judge.
“Can I withdraw my guilty plea? I don’t really feel comfortable with my guilty plea because this is the second time my plea agreement hasn’t been followed,” Reeves said. “I’ll just go to trial at this point; it doesn’t matter.”
Kube asked Reeves to explain to him what part of the plea agreement hadn’t been followed.
“I’m just trying to get my 18 months and go back to prison. I already told you I’m not going to get probation — that’s my assumption,” he said. “Just give me my 18 months.”
Kube denied Reeves’ request to withdraw the guilty plea Reeves had made about two minutes earlier.
Reeves’ conviction Thursday came after a vehicle reported stolen out of Papillion was found to be in Reeves’ possession.
A July 10 surveillance video from a local eatery showed a female suspect proceeding through the drive-thru in a 2000 Ford F250 Crew Cab pickup, according to a probable cause affidavit. The female then parked the pickup in the business’ parking lot and left the property.
Reeves could be seen on surveillance walking up to the vehicle about two hours later, attempting to get in the vehicle.
After he was unable to get inside the vehicle, Reeves enlisted two of the restaurant’s employees to help him push the vehicle into a different parking spot. The vehicle did not move from its new location in the parking lot until it was recovered by police two days later.
The Norfolk Police Division forwarded surveillance images to the Omaha Police Department and was able to identify both of the subjects. The pickup Reeves stole was valued between $1,500-$5,000.
Reeves is housed at the Madison County Jail on a $10,000 bond, with 10% required for release.
The following entered pleas on charges Thursday:
Soliciting a minor
— Dustin M. Andersen, 25, 909 S. First St., pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Colby R. Anderson, 38, 706 Koenigstein Ave., pleaded guilty and entered drug court.
Attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
— Gordon J. Davidson, 26, Wynot, pleaded guilty.
Burglary
— Jimmy D. Dinovo, 63, Nebraska State Penitentiary, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of psilocybin mushrooms, driving during revocation
— Martrail M. Edwards, 21, Nebraska Department of Corrections, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (10 grams or more)
— Howard J. Parson Jr., 33, Beemer, pleaded guilty.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense
— Justin L. Zohner, 41, 83525 550th Road, pleaded not guilty.