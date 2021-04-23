MADISON — A Norfolk man with an admitted anger management issue was sentenced to jail for multiple offenses.
Robert Gaeta, 44, was sentenced Thursday in district court by Judge Mark Johnson on charges of attempted terroristic threats and possession of methamphetamine.
The charges stemmed from a July 2020 incident in which Gaeta threatened to kill his neighbor’s family because Gaeta believed his neighbor had stolen his keys.
A separate female neighbor of Gaeta’s had reported to a Norfolk police officer that Gaeta showed up at her door and started yelling at her, according to pre-sentence investigation reports. Gaeta told the woman to call the neighbor whom he believed had stolen his keys.
When the woman shut her door, Gaeta began punching the siding of her house, still yelling and screaming, she said in a written statement. Gaeta then left on his bicycle, screaming he was “going to kill (the victim) and his entire family.”
The male victim told law enforcement that Gaeta had left his keys in his garage, and he threw the keys onto the curb so that Gaeta wouldn’t come near his residence.
The victim went outside and gave Gaeta his keys before asking him to leave. The victim advised that before Gaeta left, he stated, "I'll kill you, your mom, your dad and your cousins.”
A knife believed to be Gaeta’s was recovered in the female neighbor’s yard. Gaeta had left the scene on a bicycle before police arrived.
About three weeks after the incident, a Norfolk police officer was booking Gaeta into the Norfolk City Jail for an outstanding Madison County warrant when he found Gaeta to be possessing meth.
Gaeta was asked to remove his socks and shoes at the jail. When removing his socks, Gaeta attempted to conceal a small baggy containing meth.
In court Thursday, Gaeta told Johnson that he was deeply sorry for his actions, and that he and the victim are best friends.
Brad Ewalt, Gaeta’s attorney, asked Johnson to sentence Gaeta to probation.
“He is dealing with addiction issues; he understands he did some things wrong, but he will get past this. It’s been dealt with,” Ewalt said.
Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan gave no sentence recommendation for Gaeta, who has a lengthy criminal history.
“It is somewhat concerning that the defendant said, ‘Nothing happened, and it was nothing out of the ordinary.’ Threatening to kill one’s family is certainly out of the ordinary,” Kiernan said.
Johnson listed Gaeta’s prior convictions, which include assault, two third-degree assaults, third-degree domestic assault, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and carrying a concealed weapon.
“The PSI (report) places you at a maximum risk for drugs, violence and antisocial behavior — meaning you’re unwilling or unable to conform with normal rules of society,” Johnson told Gaeta.
Gaeta pleaded with Johnson that probation sentences have proved beneficial for him in the past.
“It (probation) doesn’t seem to have helped,” Johnson said, “at least not with the anger issues.”
Johnson then sentenced Gaeta to 270 days in jail with credit for 61 days served.
“You know what your actions are intended to do; they’re intended to intimidate. You’re at an age where you need to think before you talk or act,” Johnson said. “You’re not a young pup anymore. You’re old enough to be responsible, you need to start acting like it.”