STANTON — Saulo Casillas said he was only trying to help a buddy out.
The 33-year-old Norfolk man had befriended a co-worker who was wrestling drug addiction, with the friend’s drug of choice being heroin.
The friend confided in Casillas about whether Casillas knew anybody who could sell him heroin. Casillas didn’t know where one could find heroin in the area, he said, but his friend kept bugging him.
When his friend asked him if there was “anything else” Casillas could get him, Casillas thought of another friend who sold cocaine.
“I told him that I knew of somebody that would sell it from my old job, and he asked me to give them a little bit,” Casillas said in court on Monday. “And that's what I did.”
But Casillas didn’t know that his friend was serving as a confidential informant for the Nebraska State Patrol. Casillas and the informant orchestrated four controlled buys in July and August of 2021, two of which were on back-to-back days. Each transaction included about 1/8 ounce of cocaine for around $200.
A warrant was issued last May for Casillas’ arrest once state lab results had confirmed that the substance Casillas had been dealing was cocaine.
Casillas pleaded guilty in December to two of the four cocaine delivery counts for which he was initially charged. On Monday, District Judge James Kube sentenced him to 4 to 8 years in prison — 2 to 4 years on each count.
Kube told Casillas it was odd to him that someone with a modest criminal history would start selling cocaine.
Casillas said he felt sorry that his friend was struggling with heroin addiction, and that he thought it would be better for the friend to use cocaine rather than inject heroin in his veins.
Doug Stratton, Casillas’ attorney, said Casillas’ case was jaw dropping because Casillas wasn’t a drug dealer in the classic sense. He wasn’t someone who was dealing to make money or simply fund a habit.
Stratton said Casillas should be someone who is considered a success. As a minor, he lived in California with a mother who was abusing drugs. He recognized at a young age that he had to remove himself from that situation and wound up homeless before relatives learned of his situation and invited him to come live with them in Nebraska.
Casillas has a glowing work record, a limited criminal history and deep scars from his past, Stratton said.
“And there's nothing in police reports that contradicts what he's told the court today and what he told me at the very first meeting that we had,” Stratton said. “This is one of those cases where he truly can be and is a responsible member of society. He wants to continue to do that. And probation, I think, is the way to go in this respect.”
Casillas apologized for the controlled buys and told Kube that the judge would never see him in a courtroom again.
Kube pointed to the fact that Casillas didn’t just sell cocaine one time, but he instead dealt the drug four times over a span of three weeks and completed two sales in as many days.
“You know, that speaks to me also,” Kube said. “And I don't quite understand how you were thinking that getting some cocaine for this guy would be healthy.”
Casillas is the type of person that the rest of society is worried about, the judge said.
“And I will tend to agree with Mr. Stratton. There's no evidence here that you’re making money off of this or that you're supporting your habit by selling it or anything like that,” Kube said. “But you know where to get (cocaine) and you did get it for someone. And that transfer did take place in our community. That's what we're concerned about.”
Kube told Casillas that his background, combined with the factual nature of his case, led the judge to the conclusion that Casillas shouldn’t be sentenced to an incarceration term as long as what he would normally hand down.
Casillas was credited with a day already served in jail. He must serve 2 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole and 4 years before he can be released.
