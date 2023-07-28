MADISON — A Norfolk man will spend a minimum of nearly the next decade and a half in prison for breaking into a woman’s house in October and attempting to kill her.
Wayne Hackel, 37, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday to 27 to 38 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, assault by strangulation and terroristic threats. He’d faced a sentence of up to 56 years.
Hackel, who was given credit for 291 days in jail, must serve 14 years of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole and 19 years before being released. He pleaded guilty in May and, in exchange, had charges of attempted first-degree murder and third-degree domestic assault dismissed by prosecutors.
The prison term handed down by Johnson followed the reading of a lengthy letter by the victim, which included an emotional account of the trauma, physical health scares and mental health diagnoses she has endured since Hackel attacked her.
Much of the Madison County district courtroom was filled by supporters of the victim, some of whom were in tears during the hearing.
Friday’s sentence is the result of an incident in October in which Hackel broke into the victim's home through a bedroom window, assaulted her and later made repeated statements to police that he was going to kill her.
About 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of West Michigan Avenue after a man called police saying he had just kicked in a window. Officers found an animated Hackel sitting on the front porch of the home.
Carrying a bottle of liquor, police said, Hackel left the porch, set some of his personal items in the front yard and began explaining what happened.
Hackel told officers that he had busted a window, entered the residence and assaulted the woman inside. Officers said Hackel told them that what had happened was attempted murder.
The victim, meanwhile, had driven to the police station to get help after managing to escape Hackel. She told an officer that Hackel had broken into her home, assaulted her and placed his hands on her throat, making it difficult to breathe. The victim briefly lost consciousness during the assault.
Hackel then grabbed a pair of scissors and held them over the victim in a threatening manner, making statements that he knew how to use the scissors to hurt or kill her.
The victim took the witness stand on Friday and asked Johnson to give Hackel, whom she’d been friends with through work for about two years, the maximum sentence. Hackel had told officers that the victim was his girlfriend.
“Before that awful night in October, I was very involved in all aspects of my life,” The woman testified. “For example, I rarely missed an event for my children or my church. I enjoyed being with friends, whether it was a New Year's Eve party, going to concerts, playing games, making jokes, smiling and visiting on the phone. I love singing, playing the piano, cooking, gardening, being able to drive to see my mom and laughing. The list could go on, but you get the point.”
In the days following the attack, the victim was unable to do anything productive, she said, with the exception of purchasing a new phone after Hackel destroyed her previous one.
Eventually, she became physically ill and was unable to eat or drink. She felt that “something wasn’t right” and admitted herself to the emergency room. She had experienced a heart attack and spent the next six days in the hospital.
In November, the victim was terminated by her employer because of too many days missed, resulting in the deterioration of her physical, mental and emotional health. She was unable to apply for unemployment benefits nor other job opportunities because she was physically incapable.
The victim gave a friend her house keys so that her friend could check in on her, as all the victim was able to do was sleep and get up to use the bathroom. She said police were called to her home multiple times to conduct welfare checks.
“I struggle with my activities of daily living, can't stand long enough to make a meal, cut up a watermelon or get in the shower without a chair being in there,” she said.
Further, the victim has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder, as well as a traumatic brain injury at the hands of Hackel.
“I'm working on forgiveness for my attacker, but I will never forget what my attacker tried to do,” the victim said. “My attacker also affected my family and friends because of their love for me. I have intense fear of the attacker returning; therefore, I'm asking that the sentence handed out is the maximum.”
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said there wasn’t much more he could say than what the victim detailed during her testimony. The victim was terrified for her life, Kiernan said, as anyone would be.
Hackel had told police that he was going to "kill that (expletive), let’s be real," also telling officers that it wasn’t the first time he attacked the victim nor would it be the last.
“This is very foreboding, considering what actually happened that night,” Kiernan said. “I don’t like to think about what would have actually happened to the victim that night if she did not manage to escape and had he actually had a chance to follow through on his intention.”
Madison County Public Defender Matthew Headley said that Hackel is “an individual that clearly is broken,” and the pre-sentence investigation report showed that Hackel has several problems he needs to address, including severe mental illness and alcoholism.
“And I will tell the court that, in speaking with him over these 291 days that he's been in jail — which is the longest he's ever been in jail before — that he has told me that he accepts responsibility for his actions,” Headley said.
Hackel wasn’t going to request a sentence of probation or time served, Headley said. Instead, Hackel was asking for a prison sentence that would allow him to participate in programming and eventually be paroled so that he could get into contact with his children.
When given the chance to speak, Hackel said he wanted to apologize for everything he did.
“It wasn't her fault; it's all on me,” he said. “She didn't deserve what happened to her that night; no one does. I know now and I will continue to learn this lesson as time goes on.”
Johnson said Hackel’s crimes caused and threatened serious harm, “from breaking into the victim’s home through a window, strangling the victim to the point of near asphyxiation and then obtaining a pair of scissors and threatening to kill her with those scissors.”
The judge acknowledged that Hackel has mental health and substance abuse overlays that contributed to his decision to commit the acts he did.
“However, these acts were done intentionally with the ultimate thought to kill the victim on the date in question,” Johnson said.
The pre-sentence investigation report indicated there was a high likelihood that Hackel would commit similar type of offenses if permitted to be at-large in the community. He also would not respond affirmatively to probation, according to the report.
“Incarceration is necessary to allow programming to take place for a significant period of time,” the judge added.
Hackel’s sentence includes 25 to 35 years for the weapon conviction and 2 to 3 years each for the assault and threats crimes. The weapon and threats sentences were ordered to be served concurrently to each other and consecutively to the assault sentence.