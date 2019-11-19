Norfolk man sentenced for strangulation

Lloyd Gilpin, 36, of Norfolk was sentenced to three years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for strangulation by Madison County District Court Judge James Kube on Monday.
Gilpin was arrested on April 2 after Norfolk police officers interviewed the victim, who said Gilpin was intoxicated, had struck her several times and had her in a chokehold around the neck.
Kube noted that officers who responded noticed visible marks on the victim.
“This was a situation where you assaulted (the victim),” Kube said. “It looks like you were pretty intoxicated at that time.”
Kube also noted that Gilpin’s extensive criminal history, including many assaults, some of which involved the same victim.
When Kube asked Gilpin why there were so many assaults with the same victim, Gilford said he and the victim had a “toxic relationship.”
Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said Gilpin has nine assault convictions on his record starting in 2005. Six of those assaults were domestic, and four of those involved the same victim.
Kiernan said Gilpin’s record was not his only concern.
"It concerns me more than just a little that the answers he gave in the PSI (presentence investigation) and his attitude here today seem flippant toward domestic abuse,” Kiernan said.
Gilpin was sentenced to three years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 230 days served and 18 months’ postrelease supervision.