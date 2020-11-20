MADISON — Madison County District Court Judge James Kube sentenced a Norfolk man for attempted strangulation on Thursday.
Dylan Bosse, 21, was charged after an incident between him and his fiancée's ex-boyfriend.
The details of the incident are disputed, though.
The ex-boyfriend alleges that during an argument between himself and Bosse's fiancée, Bosse came up behind him and put him into a choke hold until he lost consciousness. When he woke up in the street, he reported the incident to the police.
Bosse admitted that he and the victim got into a “small wrestling match.” But he said the victim grabbed his fiancée by the hair first and that he reacted to protect her.
“I know it wasn't the right thing to do,” Bosse said.
Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said he believes the victim's story.
“Your honor, my reading of the police reports and speaking to the victim paint a very different picture,” he said. “I think this was a premeditated attack.”
Regardless of the two different stories, Bosse has only a minor criminal history, said Bosse's attorney, Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender.
Hartner said Bosse made a good candidate for probation.
“I would note that he’s never been in jail for anything significant. He’s never been on probation as an adult,” she said. “I think he would be better served with a term of probation.”
Before sentencing him, Kube asked Bosse if there was anything he'd like to say.
“I just want to apologize for all this,” Bosse said. “I know I could have handled things differently. ... I feel like a jail sentence wouldn’t be beneficial for me.”
Kube agreed that even if Bosse's version of the story was true, he responded poorly to the situation.
“Obviously, there’s a pretty divergent set of facts I’m looking at. I can imagine you were more than ready to jump out of the car should something happen. I feel like in this situation, you were just waiting,” Kube said. “You start taking the law in your own hands, you’re really potentially asking for trouble.”
Ultimately, Kube sentenced Bosse to 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, with credit for 8 days served and court costs.
Kube sentenced others Thursday for the following:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— William Romero, 40, Madison, driving under suspension, 9 months in jail with credit for 69 days served, costs.
Possession of alprazolam
— Deion Miller, 21, Sioux City, Iowa, 60 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, 30 months’ probation, 30 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Attempted possession of money used to facilitate the violation of Nebraska statutes
— Patrick Nichols, 63, Madison, $100, costs.
Burglary
— Justin Kleindienst, 35, 119 Jefferson Ave., attempted possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, 5-8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 153 days served, costs.