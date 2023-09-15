MADISON — A Norfolk man who’s been jailed for nearly 2 years during the pendency of his child sexual assault case has been convicted.
Martin Larios-Ramos, 28, pleaded no contest on Friday to one count of attempted first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child.
The attempted sexual assault charge was reduced from first-degree sexual assault of a child as part of a plea agreement.
Larios-Ramos now faces up to 26 years in prison at sentencing. Prior to pleading no contest, he had faced 20 years to life in prison plus 6 years.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to recommend a specific punishment at time of sentencing.
A warrant was issued for Larios-Ramos’ arrest on Oct. 8, 2021, after three girls told police separately that Larios-Ramos touched them sexually on several occasions beginning sometime in 2019. The girls were all 11 years old or younger when the assaults began.
A woman who lived with Larios-Ramos told police that she had asked Larios-Ramos about the allegations over text message in early October 2021, but Larios-Ramos never replied. The woman said Larios-Ramos’ belongings had been removed from the residence the next day while she was at work and that he did not return home after the belongings had been removed.
Larios-Ramos was arrested five days after the warrant was issued — on Oct. 13, 2021. He has been held in jail since then on $250,000 bail.
Initially charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child — each of which carries up to 3 years in prison — Larios-Ramos had a third count added on March 3 related to allegations made by a third girl.
On March 21, the county attorney’s office upped the third charge to first-degree sexual assault of a child — which entails a punishment of 20 years to life in prison — after one of the alleged victims told an employee at the county attorney’s office, during trial preparation, that Larios-Ramos digitally penetrated her a couple of years earlier.
A preliminary hearing was held in April on the first-degree child sexual assault charge, and District Judge Mark Johnson ruled after the hearing that prosecutors showed probable cause that the crime was committed, allowing the charge to stand. Larios-Ramos pleaded not guilty to the new charge in May.
Friday’s plea deal means that Larios-Ramos’s case will not go to trial, which had been scheduled to begin in mid-October.
During a pre-trial hearing in July, John Rogers, Larios-Ramos’ attorney, told Johnson that attorneys had just deposed one of the victims, but the defense was in need of more time to “digest” the deposition. Rogers asked to push the case back.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said at the July hearing that it would be the last time prosecutors would not object to continuing Larios-Ramos’ case.
Johnson ruled on Friday that each of Larios-Ramos’ three crimes are aggravated offenses, meaning Larios-Ramos will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from jail or prison.
Johnson will sentence Larios-Ramos on Friday, Nov. 17.
Others appeared Friday on the following charges:
Assault by strangulation, terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault
— Yordanky Ramirez Tellez, 36, 904 S. First St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving during revocation
— Evaristo Velez Vazquez, 44, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of cocaine (140 grams or more) with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl
— Jason Viera Penalbert, 37, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, intentional child abuse
— Christopher Koh, 42, Madison County Jail, had his arraignment continued.