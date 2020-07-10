MADISON — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree sexual assault here in Madison County District Court on Thursday.
Dominick Carr, 22, of Norfolk pleaded guilty to the charge as part of an agreement with the county attorney’s office.
The charge comes from an incident in which Carr had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl who had run away from home, said Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan.
Carr said he thought the victim was 18 at the time.
Carr was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault, tampering with evidence and false information. The charges were dropped or changed as part of the agreement.
Sentencing for Carr is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25.
ALSO appearing before Judge Mark Johnson on Thursday was Dale Matteson, 50, of Norfolk.
Matteson is charged with attempted incest and child abuse resulting in death.
He appeared Thursday for pre-trial, which was continued until 9 a.m. on Aug. 7.
The following entered guilty pleas:
— Damen Barg, 22, strangulation, protection order violation (domestic abuse).
— Dylon Blath, 22, conspiracy to deliver marijuana, attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted possession of methamphetamine.
— Ryan Webbert, 20, two counts of delivery of cocaine, delivery of psilocin.
— Richard Nehls, 31, attempted abuse of a vulnerable adult.
— Andrez Espitia, 20, third-degree domestic assault, second-degree false imprisonment.
The following entered pleas of no contest:
— Danny Macias, 33, two counts of third-degree domestic assault.
— Brett Roberts, 29, third-degree domestic assault, attempted first-degree false imprisonment.
— Rael Diaz Estrada Palma, 38, two counts of third-degree assault, attempted terroristic threats.
— Silvia Santaballa-Galvez, 51, third-degree assault.