Gerald “Jerry” Dahlkoetter has his work cut out for him — into 51,300 pieces.
The resident of the Norfolk Veterans Home has embarked on a challenge to put together what the Kodak company calls its “World Largest Puzzle.” When finished, the project will be 6 feet tall and stretch 28 feet across.
“I got the idea from the grandkids in Washington, D.C.,” Dahlkoetter said in a telephone interview with the Daily News. “They said Disneyland had one that was about 41,000 (pieces), but they sold out of theirs, and they weren’t going to restock until they got enough orders in. Then they found another at Kodak, and that was 51,300 pieces. I decided let’s go ahead and order it.”
Dahlkoetter said he became interested in piecing puzzles together after hurting his back about 14 years ago. At the time, he had a garage with a wall that eventually became covered with completed puzzles.
When he entered the Norfolk Veterans Home, Dahlkoetter continued putting together puzzles as a favorite pastime.
“It’s just a good hobby for me,” he said.
But a 51,300-piece puzzle is, by far, the largest challenge of the sort he’s considered completing.
The full project comes separated into 27 smaller puzzles, which are pictures showing “wonders from around the world,” such as the Roman Coliseum and the Pyramids at Giza. Each smaller puzzle is made up of 1,900 pieces.
While most puzzles have smooth-edge borders, the small puzzles that make up the “world’s largest puzzle” have black borders with pieces that interlock with the other smaller puzzles.
Before moving each picture to assemble the entire project, Dahlkoetter said he will use a special glue that can be found at Hobby Lobby or other craft stores to ensure the pieces of the smaller puzzles stay together. But special care will need to be taken while gluing the border areas so they can be connected when assembling the final puzzle, he added.
The completed pictures are interlocked in stacks that are 3 high and nine across, creating the final 6-foot-high by 28-foot-long puzzle.
“When I get them all assembled, I’ll lay them out on a flat board that will lock together, too, or put it on an easel for that board and put the pictures on in groups of three,” Dahlkoetter said.
Any missing pieces will be replaced by the company, but Dahlkoetter said he has to wait until the entire project is assembled before missing pieces can be ordered.
“They send a diagram of that puzzle. You’ll count down so many rows and over so many rows until you get to that piece, and they will send them all to you at the same time,” he said.
Dahlkoetter said a 1,000-piece puzzle usually takes him a couple of weeks to complete. His system for completing a puzzle includes separating the pieces by color onto different trays.
“I’ve got two going right now,” he said. “The biggest time-consuming thing is turning all of those pieces over and putting them on trays, so when I sit down I don’t have to get up and look over 2,000 pieces laying on a table,” he said. “I just pick up a tray and look for a color.”
But he doesn’t intend to complete the entire 51,300-piece puzzle alone. Some family members have volunteered to put some of the smaller puzzles together.
In addition, Dahlkoetter is asking if any puzzle-loving members of the community might like to participate in the project by assembling one of the smaller puzzles in their home. He also is asking for help with construction of the frame or easels on which the project will be displayed.
“I’m hoping to get somebody to help me build a frame that will hold maybe two rows of three each,” he said. “I’ll also have to talk to Glass Edge to see what Plexiglas would cost me for a sheet.”
The cost for the puzzle was $600, which was gathered through a fundraiser completed by his family and friends. The additional funds raised will be used to construct the mounting and display mechanisms.
Since the completed project will be too large to display at the Norfolk Veterans Home, Dahlkoetter said he has received permission to display the completed piece at the Norfolk Arts Center. He hopes to have it assembled by fall and ready for display in late 2021 or early 2022.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m sure with all of the volunteers, ... we’ll get her done,” he said.
* * *
Interested in helping?
Anyone interested in helping put a smaller puzzle together or assisting with construction of the frame should contact Linda Dahlkoetter at 402-371-3079 or Roxann Fox at 402-750-0056.