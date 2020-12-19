Norfolk man given probation for multiple offenses

MADISON — A Norfolk man was given probation for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of cocaine here in district court on Friday — thanks in part to his work as a “brother to so many people” at a Norfolk halfway house.
Charles Owens, 35, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Friday with his attorney, Chelsey Hartner.
Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said Owens already had received a fair amount of leniency in this case and that a short jail term before postrelease supervision would be suitable.
Owens was arrested on Dec. 30, 2019, after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at a local business parking lot.
A search revealed that Owens had an unloaded handgun in his back pocket and a bag of white powder that tested positive as cocaine in the vehicle.
“The defendant told law enforcement he found the handgun lying on the ground in the parking lot and that the drugs were old,” Kiernan said. “I don’t find either of these true. There is only one use and purpose to use a firearm. He has already received substantial breaks in this case, and the state would argue he needs no further breaks.”
Jason Blum with The Link Halfway House in Norfolk testified on behalf of Owens and said since Owens arrived at the halfway house, he has shown a change in actions, thinking, behaviors and personalities.
“Mr. Owens has taken on a mentor role at The Link during recovery,” Blum said with tears in his eyes. “He’s someone who’s worked genuinely hard to turn his life around, and he’s accepted responsibility for his mistakes. He’s changed his whole life in nine months; he’s a brother to so many people.”
Owens credited friends, family and Blum for the support they’ve given him in helping point his life in a better direction.
“It will have been a year clean for me on Dec. 30,” Owens told the court. “I’m sorry for being emotional; I’m just not used to being successful. I hope the court has some type of leniency for me, but I have to take full responsibility for what I did.”
Johnson then sentenced Owens to 36 months of probation and court costs.
“We have to use intuition and our best guess with people,” Johnson told Owens. “Your efforts changed your sentence today.”
Johnson sentenced others Friday for the following:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Colby Napier, 34, Norfolk, 364 days in the Madison County jail with credit for 17 days served, costs.
Aggravated driving under the influence
— Melissa Woodruff-Valdez, 32, Norfolk, 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 88 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Driving under revocation for DUI
— Jose Lemus, 32, Norfolk, 180 days in jail with credit for 11 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.