A Norfolk man was sentenced to a prison term in Madison County District Court on Wednesday for delivery of methamphetamine.
Todd Roepke, 52, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine and attempted delivery of methamphetamine. The charges come from two separate incidents of controlled buys, during which Roepke sold methamphetamine to confidential informants, said Judge James Kube.
This was not the first drug-related incident in Roepke’s past.
“The first thing that stands out to me when I read your PSI (pre-sentence investigation) is your criminal history. It’s extensive, 4½ pages long,” Kube said. “It’s just a lot of criminal activity, and that weighs against you.”
Roepke used methamphetamine once while on bond, but he also completed a rehab program and is working on recovery, he said.
“Every day I’m working on recovery to stay clean,” Roepke said. “Things are going tremendously well in my recovery. I’m just taking it a day at a time and moving forward.”
Roepke’s past casts a shadow on the progress he has made so far, said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
“It sounds like he has made progress ... but I don’t doubt that he’s probably said similar things to judges in the past,” Kiernan said. “As the court also mentioned, it’s the defendant’s criminal history that stands out. It has certainly shown a pattern of criminal activity over a fairly extended period of time.”
Nathan Stratton, Roepke’s lawyer, said he thinks his client learned from his mistakes. He asked the judge to consider probation.
“I do believe this time would be different. This is the first time he has ever gone to inpatient treatment,” Stratton said. “This is not Mr. Roepke’s second chance, but I would say this is his last chance, and I think he knows that. I understand it’s a long ask, but we are asking for probation.”
Roepke said he would work hard if given probation.
“I will give 110%, I will do everything they ask,” he said. “I’ve changed my life. I will show that.”
Kube noted Roepke’s work to beat his addiction.
“As you know, addiction is a pretty horrific thing. You’ve taken (rehab) seriously,” Kube said. “I don’t know if you’ve turned the corner; only you know that. I hope that’s where you are right now.”
Kube said he could not overlook Roepke’s past or excuse him from taking responsibility for his actions, though.
“It’s hard, quite honestly, to not look at your criminal history, to not look at the life you led,” he said.
Kube ruled that Roepke is not eligible for probation. He sentenced Roepke to 5-9 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 64 days served and costs.
Kube sentenced others for the following charges:
Assault of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employee
— Dustin Shephard, 35, 1700 N. Victory Road, two counts, 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs waived.
Possession of a controlled substance
— Anthony Fuerhoff, 35, Madison, attempted driving during revocation, attempted unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 132 days served, costs.
Attempted delivery of methamphetamine
— Christina Gray, 47, 414 Hastings Ave., 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 20 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.