Norfolk man gets fine in interlock case

MADISON — A Norfolk man who was initially charged with driving under the influence — for the fifth time — was instead sentenced on a charge of attempted operating of a motor vehicle in violation of an ignition interlock device.
The charge against Dustin W. Peterson, 38, was amended because of unusual circumstances involved in the case.
In Madison County District Court on Friday, Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said Peterson “should be very thankful with the charge he ended up with in this case.”
He said Peterson had told the state that an unknown black man had been driving Peterson’s vehicle and then had disappeared just before a Norfolk police officer had come on scene to find Peterson intoxicated.
“His story about having this unknown person on the street blow into the (ignition interlock) device and then having another unknown person drive him and then just disappear — the state is somewhat skeptical. But it is what it is,” Kiernan said.
According to court records, Peterson’s wife had called the Norfolk police on Oct. 6, 2018, just before 2 a.m. to say she was concerned about her husband driving, as he was intoxicated.
Dispatch had advised the responding officer that the wife had not been sure how Peterson had been able to drive their minivan, due to the interlock device.
After the officer located the minivan in question, he observed it turn into an alleyway between South Third Street and South Second Street. The officer said he approached the now stopped vehicle to see the driver’s door open and Peterson exit the vehicle with no one else inside.
The officer stated in his report that Peterson had admitted to drinking several hours earlier and that he had blown into the interlock device before driving and had blown under the limit to drive.
A preliminary breath test put Peterson’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at .173, and a later breath test at the Norfolk Police Division put Peterson’s BAC at .15. The legal limit to drive in Nebraska is below .08.
In court, Peterson’s attorney, Brad Montag, said he was somewhat skeptical when his client had said an unknown black man had been driving the minivan in question that October 2018 night.
“But lo and behold, when I got the pictures, I was shocked. The pictures from the ignition interlock showed a black man driving the vehicle,” Montag said.
Montag said he showed the photos to the Norfolk police and to the county attorney, which is why the initial DUI charge was amended down to attempted tampering with the interlock device.
That charge stems from the fact that Peterson had attempted to have his grandmother blow into the device, but it hadn’t worked.
“I just want to make sure that we’re not thinking (Peterson) caught a break. I don’t think the facts support it,” Montag said.
He said Peterson had already spent 28 days in jail on the charge, and when he was released, he voluntarily wore a continuous alcohol monitoring (CAM) device for 10 months at a cost of $400 per month.
“I talked with the CAM administrator, and (Peterson) had no violations, not anything during that time. Not even any interference or attempts to violate it, which is unusual,” Montag said.
Although Peterson had “fallen off the wagon” after the death of his mother around the time of the violation, he had since been attending AA meetings, staying sober, kept a job and taken care of his family.
Judge Mark Johnson noted that Peterson’s criminal history is “terrible.”
“At some point in time, you have to make choices, and those choices have to be lawful choices. ... If Grandma would have started (the van) up, you probably would have been behind the wheel,” Johnson said.
He then ordered Peterson to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs.
Johnson also sentenced others on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Michael Fowler, 28, 414 Indiana Ave., possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 24 months of SSAS probation 90 days in jail with credit for 117 days served, an additional 120 days in jail with credit for 71 days served, costs.
Assault
— Claudia V. Hernandez, 22, 210 Jackson Ave., attempted third-degree assault on an officer, 24 months of probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 29 days served to be served prior to the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Theft
— Angel Monroe, 22, 219 Jefferson Ave., theft by unlawful taking, attempted failure to appear, 364 days in jail with credit for 55 days served, an additional 180 days in jail, $2,075 in restitution, costs.
— Trae R. Deeder, 25, Madison, shoplifting — third offense, shoplifting, 24 months of probation, 90 days in jail to be served prior to the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Revocation of probation
— Richard J. Winters Jr., 38, 804 E. Benjamin Ave., Apt. 114, violation of probation on felony issuing a bad check and on misdemeanor issuing a bad check, probation continued with one year added, costs.