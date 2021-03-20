MADISON — A Norfolk man with a history of substance abuse was given a chance at probation here in district court on Friday.
Jesse Nitz, 37, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Friday with his attorney, Patrick Carney.
Nitz was arrested last year after Norfolk police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a private business in the early morning hours of April 13. Once police made contact with Nitz, he was found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe, according to the pre-sentence investigation report.
During a subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle, a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine was located inside Nitz's vehicle. The substance was field tested and returned positive for methamphetamine. Nitz was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance following the incident.
Nitz, who admitted his past struggles with addiction, had previously been arrested on two felony drug charges. His most recent conviction had been in 2011, when he was sentenced to 120 days in jail for possessing morphine.
Madison County Deputy Attorney Matthew Kiernan told Johnson that the state’s investigation revealed that jail wouldn’t be the most suitable offense for Nitz.
“Looking at the defendant’s criminal history, he has some history, mostly older,” Kiernan told Johnson. “He doesn’t have a lot of recent charges, and he did test clean today. The pre-sentence investigation is recommending a term of probation, and the state will go along with that recommendation.”
Carney requested probation for his client, who promised he would address his addiction given an opportunity to avoid incarceration. Carney told Johnson that generally somebody with methamphetamine addiction will cause other issues and have several run-ins with law enforcement.
But, Carney said, the sole issue to address with Nitz is addiction.
“That’s not Jesse; he’s not a thief, and he’s always worked,” he said. “He pays his bills. He’s stable.”
According to Carney, Nitz has a job working for a contractor in which he does an assortment of projects, primarily installing drywall. Nitz has become a valuable team member to his employer, and his co-workers depend him on him to finish projects, Carney said.
Nitz told Johnson that at the time of his arrest, he had gone an extended period of time without using.
Johnson then sentenced Nitz to 36 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before the end of probation and court costs.
“The court is a little concerned that you’re minimizing your problem with drugs and rationalizing your behaviors, but that’s not atypical for someone who may be struggling with drug use,” Johnson told Nitz. “I think it would be a benefit to you and society to seek treatment and counseling.”
Johnson sentenced others for the following offenses Thursday and Friday:
Second-degree assault
— Scott A. Wiedeman, 43, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., 2 to 4 years in the Madison County Jail with credit for 108 days served, costs.
Attempt of a Class IV felony
— Tabitha L. Crawford, 35, 707 S. 11th St., 180 days in jail with credit for 31 days served, costs.
Possession of a controlled substance, theft by shoplifting
— David M. Rhodes, 30, 107 W. Pasewalk Ave., 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.