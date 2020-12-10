A list of 100 Influential People in Women's College Basketball in 2020 includes such household names as Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma, ESPN commentator Doris Burke and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon.
Among the players, coaches, analysts and more is a Norfolk man who also was included for his impact on the sport.
"I was shocked — just to be recognized by peers, which is very special for the hard work I've put in," said Donnie Woods, who is the CEO of one of the top high school basketball scouting reports in the country. "I'm still fairly new into the business so I believe people recognize me for the work I put into it."
Touted as “a great and unique representation of women's college basketball,” the Silver Waves Media list is a breakdown of 100 current influential people in the sport.
Woods, 42, grew up in Omaha and went to Benson High School. He later earned a sports management degree from Bellevue University.
After graduating from Bellevue in 2009, he got his start in women's basketball as an assistant coach for Iowa Western Community College.
Woods spent four years at Iowa Western before he bounced around to different community colleges as a recruiting coordinator for Moberly Area Community College, Odessa College, Motlow State Community College and Highland Community College.
Throughout his career, he coached four WBCA All-Americans, 10 NJCAA All-Americans and 13 NJCAA academic All-Americans.
In 2018, he started his own scouting basketball service called World Exposure Report. Schools such as Nebraska, Syracuse and more than 200 college basketball programs subscribe to the service.
The World Exposure Report operates as an NCAA certified scouting service that has gained more than 14,000 followers over the two-year span. It not only helps schools, but also helps with player promotions.
"I enjoy putting teams together. Recruiting is just natural for me, and I love evaluating talent," Woods said. "I started this because I wanted to help college teams be successful, but I also want to make sure that kids can get a great education for free. Basketball and sports in general is a great platform to do that. Education is the most powerful tool they can have."
With 10 years of college coaching experience under his belt, Woods has positioned himself in the perfect situation as one of the top scouts in the country.
"It's very humbling and satisfying to be in the top 100 Influential People in Women's College Basketball, but it doesn't mean a whole lot to me," Woods said. "What's important for me is to make sure that kids have an opportunity to get a scholarship and also to help college programs to be the best they can be."
Woods and his family now live in Norfolk, where he has the chance to coach his son's fifth grade traveling basketball team, the World Exposure Elite.
It's a team full of kids from Norfolk, along with a player who travels from Osmond. They just started their season this past weekend and will play into March.
* * *
