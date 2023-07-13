Sometimes the greatest realization of our dreams is how we help others achieve dreams of their own. As much could be said of Darrel Bradley.
Bradley, who until last Thursday night had been an instrumental part of summer baseball and softball in Norfolk for more than a decade, hung up his manager’s cap for what could have been been the last time.
After living, working and coaching in Norfolk for 14 years, Bradley recently received an offer to work for Husker Ag in Plainview, and the opportunity was one that he just couldn’t pass up.
As he leaves, though, certainly a void is being left behind him, most especially in the lives of the boys and girls that he coached for so many years in the community.
After his final game in Norfolk, Bradley shared his thoughts on the many years and lives he’s been involved in while coaching.
“I think the highlight has been watching some of the guys go on and play at the collegiate level. The biggest accomplishment has been the camaraderie of the guys,” Bradley said.
That was on full display last Thursday evening as the team hosted a cookout in Bradley’s honor following their doubleheader against North Platte. No fewer than 50 current and former players, coaches and parents attended and took advantage of the opportunity to thank Bradley for his years of coaching and to wish him well in this next chapter of his life.
“I think I’ll always want to coach. I love the opportunity to help kids grow,” Bradley said. “You learn a lot about life through the game of baseball, and coaching has given me the opportunity to give that to to the players I’ve had the opportunity to coach.”
Bradley’s knowledge of the game and his unique approach to coaching his players has yielded good results. The 2022 Norfolk Legion team finished with 31 wins against just 17 losses and made a trip to the state tournament before being eliminated. In 2021, a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team finished 20-9.
“That was one of the better seasons Norfolk has had. There were four pitchers that were on that team that are at the collegiate level right now,” Bradley said.
Bradley hasn’t only shined on the diamond as a great coach, however. Many years ago, he was a fairly good ballplayer himself, excelling as a pitcher at the collegiate level in California and Oklahoma and even being selected in the 1997 MLB supplemental draft by the Texas Rangers.
He also spent time in the Alaska Baseball League (ABL), one of the country’s premier development leagues for aspiring MLB sluggers. Others who’ve played in the ABL include Mark McGwire, Randy Johnson, Barry Bonds and Aaron Judge.
Major League Baseball stardom isn’t in the cards for everyone, though, and at some point, Bradley knew that his days as a player had to end. His contribution to the game, though, was only beginning.
As his son, Chase, who is a pitcher on the Norfolk team this year, explained, he’s learned a lot more from his dad than just how to be a great ballplayer.
“My dad has taught me many lessons throughout all the years of coaching and many things that stick with all of my teammates to this day, but the one that sticks out is handling adversity and overcoming mistakes,” Chase said.
As Bradley will tell you himself, he knows a thing or two about overcoming mistakes.
“One of the lessons I can teach the kids is about my scholarship to play for New Mexico,” Bradley said. “I messed up, and I lost my scholarship.”
That setback, however, didn’t stop him. He kept working and kept playing, and the skills and knowledge he learned during that time helped him to become the coach that he is today.
Bradley’s approach to his players reflects a calm wisdom that is not often witnessed in today’s ultra-competitive youth sports environment.
“He rarely got upset and always brought us up instead of tearing us down for simple mistakes. I think that’s what was so special about him as a coach,” Chase recalled. “Obviously the goal in any sport is to win games, but when we weren’t winning is when we were the toughest and we became better.”
Other players also recalled that as a coach, they valued the lessons he taught them about handling tough times, not only on the diamond, but in life.
Bradley expanded on his philosophy and why he takes the approach that he does with his players.
“Baseball is such an emotional game. When you’re struggling, you can continue to struggle just because of your emotions if you can’t control them, and that carries over into life,” he said.
Managing the fundamentals of the game is only part of the equation, Bradley said, and he believes the ability to help players manage their emotional reaction to adversity is often overlooked by many coaches.
So for Bradley, a new chapter begins; new horizons and new opportunities. While he plans to return to coaching at some point in the future, that opportunity has yet to reveal itself. Behind him in Norfolk, he leaves a legacy of great coaching and, even more importantly, investing in the dreams of others, even when his own dreams may not have worked out the way he planned.