Norfolk finally got over the mental mindset that Grand Island seemed to have over it on the diamond in recent years.
With a big inning in each game, the Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors swept Grand Island Home Federal 5-2 and 6-5 at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday evening.
It is believed to be the first time the Norfolk American Legion Seniors have swept Grand Island in at least a decade.
“There are a lot of firsts this year,” said Norfolk coach Darrel Bradley. “We are making a lot of things happen. I especially liked in the second game, we stood behind our pitcher. Jared (Ertzner) went out and wasn’t feeling it today, and we never gave up.”
The first four Grand Island players led off the game with walks or hits. Three of them came around to score. Grand Island scored another run in the second inning when the leadoff batter reached on an error and came around for a 4-0 lead.
“What we have really been working on this year is mental focus,” Bradley said. “I think we talked about it a little last week. You have to be able to cope when there’s adversity. Those are the things we focus on, even in practice.”
And focus Norfolk did. Ertzner then settled down. It was enough time for the Norfolk bats to get going.
In the bottom of the second inning, Norfolk scored all six runs and sent 12 batters to the plate.
Carter Faltys and Nolan Strand each had doubles in the inning and scored a run and had an RBI in the inning.
Norfolk was up 6-4 in the top of the fifth before Grand Island loaded the bases with nobody out off Ertzner. Ertzner finished with 81 pitches, including 43 for strikes.
Sam Jagels relieved Ertzner in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded, Jagels struck out two batters, then hit one to bring in a run and make the score 6-5. Jagels then struck out the final batter and preserved the 6-5 lead in the sixth and seventh innings.
Jagels finished with seven strikeouts in three innings. He hit two batters, allowed one walk, no hits and no runs to get the save.
Given Grand Island’s history and dominance over Norfolk in recent years, was there ever a time when Norfolk doubted itself, especially after falling behind each game?
“We know we have great pitching, and that’s what helps the defense,” Bradley said. “We did make some errors today, but we will fix that. We had to work from behind, but we know we can score. We’ve really focused on mental toughness and learning how to win. They just continue to impress me.”
Norfolk, 11-4, won the opener behind the arm of Dylan Rodgers, who is pitching at Northeast Community College.
Norfolk scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. The big hit included a two-run double by Rodgers that bounced over the center field fence.
Rodgers said this year’s team is different because it plays more like one unit. A lot of the players have been together for years and are enjoying that last season together.
“We don’t have selfish players,” Rodgers said. “We have a lot more confidence in our hitting and going to the plate and having quality at-bats. We’ll do whatever it takes to get on base and then do your job and drive in runs.”
Rodgers pitched seven innings, throwing 85 pitches. He struck out seven, walked one and gave up seven hits. Only one of the two runs he gave up was earned.
“This year, my pitching is starting to take off. I’m kind of throwing sidearm. I’m starting to work more on my slider and changeup to keep hitters off balance and keep them guessing,” Rodgers said.
Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said one big inning in each game hurt his team.
“In the first game, our defense got to us a little bit. We made a couple of errors, and that ended up leading to some runs. My hats off to (Dylan) Rodgers. He’s a real nice pitcher and did well. And like you said, that big inning again hurt us in the second game. I thought those big innings were the key factor.”
Wells said Grand Island, 11-10, appeared to have changed its approach at the plate, possibly trying for the extra-base hits in the second game. Grand Island finished the second game with just three hits.
“I don’t know why,” he said. “We did have some some success manufacturing runs in the first two innings. We do like to be aggressive, but with two strikes, you’ve got to shorten up and put the ball in play.”
Game one
Grand Island 010 000 1 — 2 7 3
Norfolk 000 050 X — 5 6 2
WP: Dylan Rodgers. LP: Jaden Jurgensmeier. 2B: N: Rodgers.
Game two
Grand Island 310 010 0 — 5 3 1
Norfolk 060 000 X — 6 6 3
WP: Jared Ertzner. LP: Alex Hintkin. S: Sam Jagels. 2B: GI: Mike Buhrman, Carson Cahoy, N: Carter Faltys, Nolan Strand.
Quick hits
— It was Senior Night. Norfolk’s seven graduating high school seniors and their parents were introduced. In addition, each of the Norfolk players had walk-up music before each at-bat.
— Norfolk stole one base in the doubleheader. Ryland Bates, who usually catches, stole second in the big second inning of the second game. Norfolk had one runner get caught stealing and one runner get picked off during the second game.
— A Pocket Radar app in the stands indicated Dylan Rodgers mostly threw in the upper 70s for his fastball, with a high of 79 mph reached several times. His off-speed pitches were generally in the lower 70s to upper 60s. He threw 85 pitches in the complete game win. The same app showed him throwing as high as 83 mph earlier in the year.
— In the second game, Rodgers was playing right field. After catching the second out in the third inning, he threw a strike home that prevented the Grand Island runner from scoring. The next batter flew out to center field, so that throw ended up saving what could have been the eventual tying run.
— Also in the second game, Grand Island leadoff hitter Jay Gustafson hit what was close to a home run in the sixth inning. It cleared the fence in left field but went foul by about 10 feet. He then struck out.
— Despite scoring a lot of runs this year, Norfolk has just one home run. Brody Luhr hit a grand slam against Lennox, South Dakota, in the opening week.