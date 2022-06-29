Jacob Colligan’s walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 2 helped the Norfolk Auto/Elkhorn Valley Bank Post 16 Juniors salvage a split of their doubleheader against the Ayars Junior Legion on Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Juniors had lost Game 1 9-4.
Norfolk—now 20-10 on the year—entered the frame down 5-3, but a single by Wes Koenig and a double from Noah Hinrichs put the tying runs in scoring position with just one out.
Dylan Viergutz would double in a run, then Sawyer Wolff tied it on a single after the Ayars second baseman's indecisiveness on a ground ball allowed everyone to reach base safely.
Easton Sullivan was walked intentionally before Viergutz was thrown out at home on a ground ball to the shortstop.
In stepped Colligan with two outs and the winning run nine feet away. The first baseman blooped one into shallow left field for the 6-5 win.
“I was sitting fastball. I knew he was going to give it to me,” Colligan said. “I knew it was going to be there for me, so I just took it to right field.”
This team has been in situations like Wednesday, according to coach Tom Sullivan. Much like the previous occasions, the players began to hit as a team as everyone does their part to keep the game going.
“We’ve had experience in that aspect,” he said. “So I feel like our kids are able to compete and compete at a high level in those situations.”
The Juniors took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first. In the top of the third, Two singles and three walks put Ayars up by a run. Jaxon Volkmer then drove in two more on a double to make it 5-2.
Colligan singled in a run in the bottom half to make it 5-3.
Overall, Sullivan was glad to take one in the doubleheader, but felt that there was a bit more left on the table over the course of the two games.
“It was a rough day,” he said. “There was some really rough baseball in that first game.”
In the top of the fifth of Game 1, Norfolk led 3-2, but Ayars had runners on first (Damian Rodriguez) and third (Jacian Brown) with no one out.
With Volkmer at bat, Rodriguez and Brown attempted a double steal. The Juniors had the latter in a rundown between third and home, but the ball was overthrown twice during a back-and-forth sequence, the second of which allowed Brown to score and tie the game.
Volkmer, Kyle Troutman and Cooper Theilen each had an RBI single in the frame to make it 7-3 before it was over.
Norfolk got a run back in the bottom half on a fielder’s choice, but Ayars tacked on two more runs on a single by Jordan Lemon and an error by Sullivan at shortstop.
Heading into the final month of the season, Sullivan wants to see the team continue to improve in the batter's box, as he feels that if the Juniors can do it right, they can compete with anybody.
“I think our pitching is good enough and I think our defense, for the most part, is good enough,” he said. “It’s just having an approach at the plate, sticking to that approach and finding a way to get on base.”
The Norfolk Juniors will play in the Grand Island/Hastings Tournament from July 1-July 3.
GAME 1
Ayars 101 050 2 — 9 16 2
Norfolk 100 210 0 — 4 6 1
WP: Olowan Dubrey
LP: Sawyer Wolff
—2B: Wes Koenig (NOR), Kyle Troutman (AYA); 3B: Ethan Synovec (NOR).
GAME 2
Ayars 104 000 X — 5 8 2
Norfolk 201 003 X — 6 10 2
WP: Brenden Flood
LP: Jordan Lemon
— 2B: Noah Hinrichs (NOR).