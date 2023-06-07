The Elkhorn Valley Bank Legion Post 16 Norfolk Juniors swept past Creighton/Plainview in double-header action at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field Tuesday evening.
The Juniors backed a solid effort by Carter Michelson with eight hits and a defense that got better as game one played out en route to a 10-8 win then, with reserves getting their chance to start game two, took advantage of a rough Titan’s outing–putting up eight runs in the second inning and 10 more in the fourth for a 19-7 victory.
“Carter Mickelson is a sophomore, and he stepped up in a big way,” Norfolk coach Cody Mrsny said. “He had one relief appearance at Grand Island and got banged around a little bit, but his work ethic on off-days is amazing.”
Mickelson allowed the Creighton/Plainview Legion Post 74/148 Titans just four total hits, with two of them coming in the first inning when the Titans took advantage of a pair of Norfolk errors.
But Mickelson remained consistent, walking just one batter while continuing to control the strike zone with tempting pitches that became eight ground outs, even though he notched just two strikeouts.
“He was able to throw strikes, and that’s what happens when you are able to move the ball around the plate,” Mrsny said. “He’s not going to blow it by you, but he knows how to pitch–how to work counts–and he knows what to throw in the right count. When you keep the ball off the barrel of the bat, you get ground balls and weak contact–that’s the epitome of Carter Mickelson.”
While Mickelson stayed out of trouble on the mound, the Norfolk offense responded to two straight three-and-outs to put two runs on the scoreboard in the third inning.
Landon Viergutz, who had a 3-for-3 game at the plate, got on base with a pop-up that dropped in behind the first baseman, then scored on Mickelson’s single up the middle. When Mickelson scored on a wild pitch, Norfolk had tied the game 2-2.
After not capitalizing during a bases-loaded fourth inning, the Juniors blew the game open in the fifth.
Two consecutive Creighton/Plainview errors set the table for Brenden Flood’s two-RBI double to left centerfield. Flood became a third run after stealing third and heading home on a wild pitch.
But Norfolk wasn’t finished scoring in the inning, adding a walk and a hit batsman before a Titans’ pitching change began with the wild pitch that scored Flood, and a throwing error that moved baserunners, along with a single by Viergutz.
When the flurry of action subsided, the Juniors had the bases loaded with no outs and promptly recorded two more hits–an RBI double by Colin Broders and another single by Mickelson–to wrap up an eight-run inning that also finalized the 10-2 run-rule win.
In game two, Mrsny and his coaching staff revised the starting lineup, replacing several of the regulars with reserves.
“For that second game, I played all of the younger guys I have on the team,” Mrsny said. “(The outcome) shows the depth that we have. They stepped up in a big way–they won that game for us–so I’m very proud of them for that.”
Norfolk starter Ayden Papstein got out of a largely self-inflicted difficulty in the first inning, overcoming a lead-off infield hit and a pair of bases-on-balls that loaded the bases to keep Plainview/Creighton scoreless.
The Juniors then scored in the bottom half of the inning when Papstein earned a walk. Courtesy runner Noah Hinrichs stole second, moved to third on a Titans’ error in right field, and scored on Lane Mead’s fielder’s choice.
Creighton/Plainview took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning, tagging Papstein for two runs on two hits and taking advantage of a Norfolk throwing error.
But the Juniors enjoyed the first of two big innings, sending 12 batters into the batter’s box to score eight runs–several as a result of six free bases on walks, two wild pitches, along with an error. But Norfolk also recorded three hits, one each by Liewer, Kelby Rich–who beat out a well-placed bunt, and Viergutz.
The Titans sandwiched a scoreless third inning by the Juniors with two runs in the third and two more in the fourth to cut the Norfolk lead to 9-6.
However, the Juniors’ second huge inning came in the bottom of the fourth.
This time 14 Norfolk batters went to the plate and seven came away with hits–including doubles by Flood and Liewer, as well as a triple by Hinrichs–to contribute to 10 runs scored.
A single Creighton/Plainview run in the top of the fifth wasn’t enough to prevent Norfolk’s 19-7 run-rule victory.
Papstein received credit for the pitching win, while Adrian O’Brien wrapped up mound duties in relief.
Hinrichs and Liewer each had two of the Juniors’ 10 hits, with eight separate players adding hits to the total.
Game one
Creighton/Plainview 2 0 0 0 0 – 2 4 5
Norfolk Juniors 0 0 2 0 8 – 10 8 3
WP: Carter Mickelson. LP: Ty Diedrichsen.
2B: (N) Brenden Flood, Colin Broders.
Game two
Creighton/Plainview 0 2 2 2 1 – 7 6 5
Norfolk Juniors 1 8 0 10 x – 19 10 4
WP: Ayden Papstein. LP: Karter Lingenfelter.
2B: (C) Owen Doerr; (N) Flood, Kellen Liewer. 3B: (N) Noah Hinrichs.