The Norfolk Nucor Steel Juniors baseball team split a doubleheader against the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Juniors in Friday night action at Veterans Memorial Park.
A late Norfolk rally wasn’t enough in a 9-6 loss in the opener, but a complete game effort on the mound from Shawn Barrett in game two salvaged a split in a long-awaited start to the season.
“It’s awesome just to be able to be out here playing,” said Norfolk coach Jerrett Mills. “I’m glad we were able to figure something out and get the guys some reps and play some baseball. It’s good to be outside, and it’s really good for the kids.”
After dropping the opener, a second-inning Norfolk scoring barrage combined with a gem on the mound from Bennett proved to be enough to edge Columbus.
Norfolk’s key second inning started with a single from Jack Borgmann and a Columbus error. Three batters later, Sawyer Wolff ripped a two-out single to left to score Borgmann. Kyle Liewer followed with a base hit to load the bases, and Jack Schwanebeck drew another walk to give Norfolk a 2-0 lead.
The two-out rally continued with a two-run single to left from Evan Harper and a two-run double to the left-center field gap from Braden Lammers. All six of Norfolk’s runs in the second came with two outs.
“I’m proud of the guys; they’ve worked really hard these last two weeks,” Mills said. “We hit in that second game like we were supposed to, and I feel confident in our lineup. I think it’s a pretty solid lineup one through nine.”
The six-run second inning was the only offense Norfolk mustered in game two, but it was all the Juniors needed.
Barrett had his curveball working early, resulting in a scoreless first two innings on the mound. Two Norfolk errors and a pair of Columbus base hits in each of the third and fourth innings allowed Columbus to cut the Norfolk lead to 6-4, but no situation seemed to faze Bennett the entire night.
“Shawn went out there and threw us a good game,” Mills said of the left-handed hurler. “He doesn’t throw the ball the hardest, but he’s crafty and he gets outs, and that’s what really matters.”
Barrett retired the side in the fourth after inducing a pop-up in foul territory. This was the first of five consecutive Columbus hitters that Bennett sat down, and the only Columbus baserunner to reach base the rest of the game was the result of a dropped third strike in the top half of the sixth.
Barrett proceeded to sit down the next six batters in order to cap a complete game, 103-pitch outing. He allowed two earned runs on four hits, allowing three walks while tacking on four strikeouts.
“I just know I have a good infield behind me and we all make mistakes,” Barrett said. “We scored six runs in that second inning, and that really helped my confidence.”
Mills said the plan was for Norfolk to ride Bennett’s arm as long as it could as he approached the 105-pitch limit. Barrett said he wasn’t really thinking about how many pitches he had, but rather just to do whatever he could to record outs.
“The curveball was working pretty well tonight, and I saw some swings and misses there,” Barrett said. “My arm is actually feeling amazing, better than it did this morning. I tend to forget about pain and focus on the batter.”
In the opener, the Norfolk bats came out hot in a three-run first inning. After loading the bases on multiple base hits and a walk, Borgmann was hit by a pitch with one out to put Norfolk in front. Carson Anderson followed with a walk and Lammers scored on a fielder’s choice to give Norfolk a 3-0 lead after the first.
The Norfolk lead wouldn’t hold, as an error, two hit batters and a passed ball sparked a four-run second inning for Columbus.
More of the same followed in the third, as two Norfolk errors and another hit batsman propelled Columbus to a five-run inning highlighted by a two-run double to center from Jack Faust. Norfolk faced a 9-3 deficit after three.
“I was happy with how our guys responded,” Columbus coach Jimmy Johnson said. “I got on them a little bit because I think they were just nervous. It’s been awhile since we’ve all played a real baseball game, and we didn’t want to let a quick start from Norfolk get in our heads.”
Lammers got the start on the mound for Norfolk, lasting 11-e innings while giving up three earned runs with four strikeouts. Liewer recorded two outs in relief of Lammers and Anderson tacked on an inning, giving up two earned runs.
Borgmann finished the game on the mound for Norfolk and kept the Columbus bats at bay in the fourth and fifth innings, leaving the door open for a Norfolk rally.
In the bottom of the fourth, Lammers drove in Liewer and Wolff on a single to left to bring Norfolk within four runs. Borgmann’s ensuing grounder up the middle resulted in a Columbus miscue, allowing Schwanebeck to score.
The bottom of the fifth proved to be the last chance for Norfolk, which gave Faust, Columbus’ pitcher, all he could handle.
After two quick outs to start the bottom half of the fifth, Liewer recorded his fourth hit of the evening before Schwanebeck added one of his own and Harper walked. Lammers then produced solid contact toward the right side of the infield, but right into the glove of Connor Rausch to seal Norfolk’s fate in game one’s 9-6 loss.
“I think overall for the first game, given what we were dealt, I felt that we battled really well,” Mills said. “There was one inning where we kind of gave up a little bit, and we can’t do that. We have to be able to fight every pitch, and with the team we have, we were right there. But we fought right up through that last pitch.”
Liewer produced five hits on the evening for Norfolk to propel the Nucor Steel Juniors’ offensive attack.
“Tonight was a pretty good start, and I think we’re two pretty evenly matched teams,” Liewer said. “It’s awesome to be playing baseball again. We had our high school spring season canceled, so we’ve been waiting awhile for this.”
The Norfolk Nucor Steel Juniors return to action Sunday in a home doubleheader against Yankton starting at noon. Columbus will travel to Hastings for a Tuesday night doubleheader.
GAME ONE
Columbus 045 00 — 9 6 2
Norfolk 300 30 — 6 7 4
WP: Schumacher; LP: Braden Lammers; 2B: Columbus, Faust.
GAME TWO
Columbus 002 200 0 — 4 4 1
Norfolk 060 000 0 — 6 7 4
WP: Barrett; LP: Brockhaus; 2B: Norfolk, Lammers.