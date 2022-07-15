COLUMBUS — A big fifth inning lead the Norfolk Auto/Elkhorn Valley Bank Post 16 Juniors to a 9-5 win over Lincoln Northeast Ayars and Ayars Inc. in the first round of the Class A6 American Legion Junior Tournament on Friday afternoon.
Norfolk entered the bottom of the fifth inning down 5-2 with the offense struggling. In the previous four innings leading up, it had left seven runners on base, including the bases loaded in the first.
Three batters into the frame, the Juniors had the bases loaded with nobody out and a chance to get back in it. They did that and then some.
It started with a walk to Braylon Votta. Then Anden Schold scored on an error by the first baseman. Caleb Schick then tied it with a bloop single into shallow left field.
Noah Hinrichs followed up with a pop fly that fell between the second baseman and the right fielder. Sawyer Wolff was hit by a pitch to drive in another run. Then an error and an RBI single by Schold concluded the inning that was just what Norfolk needed.
For coach Darrell Bradley, it came down largely to mentality, which has been a theme all season.
“All season long they’ve never given up,” he said. “They never count themselves out. They never get down on themselves. We’ve worked on that a lot this year.
“Just making sure that they’re emotionally available after they make a mistake and they’ve done a really good job of that.”
Wolff, who came on to pitch in the third inning in relief of Jacob Colligan, held Lincoln Northeast scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the win. He allowed two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out four to earn the win.
He knew that as long as he kept his pitches low, the offense would take care of the rest.
“I knew we could hit. Our offense is great,” Wolff said. “So I just knew we had to keep them low.”
Colligan allowed three runs — two earned — on three hits while walking three and striking out two in his two innings of work.
“We went to Sawyer because we weren’t going to lose this game,” Bradley said. “In the fifth inning we were thinking of going to (Ethan) Synovec, but once we took the lead, emotions changed and we recognized that in Sawyer so we went right back with him.”
The scoring began in the top of the first when a throwing error by Easton Sullivan on a base hit by Jaxon Volkmer allowed Kellen Janssen to cross home plate.
Lincoln Northeast added onto that lead in the next inning when Jacian Brown drew a bases-loaded walk and Janssen hit a sacrifice fly in the next at bat to make it 3-0.
Norfolk got two runs back in the bottom half on RBI singles from Hinrichs and Wolff. Damien Rodriguez and Carmine Olivas each drove in a run on a single to make it 5-3 in the top of the fifth.
The victory puts the Norfolk Juniors in the winner’s bracket which, if they continue to win, would lead to an easier path to the championship. Fewer games would do wonders for their pitching, which they’ll need to be in good shape in order to win the area.
“It’s really difficult for somebody to win out of that loser's side,” Bradley said. “Especially if they get knocked out early because you just run out of pitching so it’s really important for that momentum.”
Norfolk will face either Columbus OneUnited Federal Credit Union or Lincoln North Star Stonebrook on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast 120 020 0 — 5 6 2
Norfolk 020 070 X — 9 13 2
WP: Sawyer Wolff. LP: Olowan Dubray. 2B: (NOR) Ethan Synovec, (LNE) Jaxon Volkmer.