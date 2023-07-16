By surviving three lead changes and overcoming a four-run deficit, the Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors defeated the Columbus Post 84 Blues 8-6 Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park to advance to Monday in the A-6 area tournament.
"We have a lot of ups and downs, but (we) found a way to waive those mistakes that we have had and those hard times," Norfolk coach Colby Mrsny said. "It feels good — especially against your rivals — to send them home. It felt really good. Proud of the guys for how they played."
It was a repetition of offense as eight different players scored to make for the eight runs.
"From our leadoff guys to our nine-hole guys, our guys are very even keeled," Mrsny said. "They step up when their number is called. That was huge. That is probably one of the best things we have had all year.
"I am very proud of how our approach all year is get that next man up, get the ball in play and something good will happen, and that is exactly what we did."
Norfolk got on the scoreboard first in the top of the third inning with two runs. With runners on second and third base with one out, Noah Hinrichs hit a ground ball to shortstop, but a throwing error allowed Kyler Kolm to score along with Ayden Papstein.
Columbus, however, scored the next six runs, one in the bottom of the third and then five in the bottom of the fourth. The Blues held a 6-2 lead while the Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors had only recorded one out in the inning.
Mrsny said how Norfolk responded shows how much the team has grown through the season.
"First off, if that is us in the beginning of the year, I feel like we do fold our heads and we do get beat," Mrsny said.
But the Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors showed grit and battled back by scoring six runs in the top of the sixth inning.
"We had that get that next man up mentality, put the ball in play and good things are going to happen, and we did exactly that and executed the way we wanted to," Mrsny said.
Norfolk certainly struggled against Post 84 starting pitcher Matthew Kruger, only scoring two runs, one earned, through the first five innings.
Mrsny said Kruger's pitch count got near 100 in the sixth inning, and Norfolk was finally able to find success.
"Especially since their starter was towards the end of his pitch count for how (long) he could go, when we got that first single that was barreled up really good, we did finally have some good consistent at bats against him," Mrsny said. "When they brought in that next guy, I could tell our mood and mindset was good. It was to drive the baseball gap to gap, and I think we did exactly that."
Columbus' first relief pitcher only lasted for recorded one out and allowed two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Norfolk only used two pitchers in the game, and Mrsny said that should really help going into Monday's 7 p.m. game against top-seeded Lincoln Northeast.
"I think this really gives us some momentum and mojo going," Mrsny said. "I think this district is wide open, and we have competed with every single one of these teams. Once you get that momentum and confidence going, you just never know where things are going to go."
Columbus 001 500 0 — 11 3
Norfolk 002 006 0 — 8 13 2
WP: Alex Makshantsev. LP: Matthew Kruge