After a comeback win on Sunday, the Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors continued where they left off with a 9-1 win over Lincoln Northeast Ayars and Ayars on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park.
The game ended in the bottom of the fifth inning due to 8-run mercy rule.
"To come out and score in every inning except for one, that is very impressive," Norfolk coach Colby Mrsny said.
That offensive display and starting pitcher Brenden Flood allowing only four hits and one unearned run was a winning combination.
"Flood has been gone the last week with family stuff," Mrsny said. "He came in and threw five innings, one run given up and had three hits, which was huge."
The Elkhorn Vally Bank Juniors (18-17) got on the board from the beginning with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Flood hit a double to score Noah Hinrichs and Brayden Rajee-Hallgren scored from third base as the catcher threw to second base as Kyler Kolm stole.
Ayars and Ayars kept the game close in the beginning as it scored a run in the top of the second inning on a sacrifice fly.
The visitors made a pitching change with two outs in the top of the second inning, and the pitching change slowed Norfolk down offensively in the bottom of the second inning and with just one run in the bottom of the third inning.
"We haven't seen either one of the guys who threw against us. They didn't throw against us when we went up to Lincoln and played them, so I always think it does take an adjustment," Mrsny said.
The Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors got their adjustments down and scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn the run-rule ending.
"The later innings, once we did finally make that adjustment, kind of see what he had to offer, we did barrel baseball after baseball, so that was really nice to see," Flood said.
Landon Viergutz and Flood both led Norfolk with three hits. Viergutz also had two RBIs and Flood had three RBIs.
"Especially for Viergutz, our leadoff hitter, when you get something going at the top of the order, it just sets the table up for our No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 hitters who are really good and hit the gap and drive baserunners in," Mrsny said. "And Flood, when you have three hits and drive in guys, that is your job as the No. 4 hitter. I was very proud of both of those guys."
Norfolk now heads into the championship game against Fremont at 5 p.m. Tuesday. If Norfolk wins, there will be a second winner-takes-all game played right after.
Mrsny said the team feels very confident going into the matchup.
"We got a lot of momentum, especially after the game yesterday coming from behind, it just gave us momentum in ourselves that we can do this thing," Mrsny said. "That rolled over into today, and we eight-runned a team in five innings. We have seen Fremont three times, and only lost by one run each time, so I think our confidence is at an all-time high."
Lincoln Northeast 010 00 -- 1 4 0
Norfolk 201 24 -- 9 13 2
WP: Brenden Flood LP: T Anderson.