Norfolk Juniors vs Lincoln Northeast

After a comeback win on Sunday, the Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors continued where they left off with a 9-1 win over Lincoln Northeast Ayars and Ayars on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park.

The game ended in the bottom of the fifth inning due to 8-run mercy rule.

"To come out and score in every inning except for one, that is very impressive," Norfolk coach Colby Mrsny said.

That offensive display and starting pitcher Brenden Flood allowing only four hits and one unearned run was a winning combination.

"Flood has been gone the last week with family stuff," Mrsny said. "He came in and threw five innings, one run given up and had three hits, which was huge."

The Elkhorn Vally Bank Juniors (18-17) got on the board from the beginning with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Flood hit a double to score Noah Hinrichs and Brayden Rajee-Hallgren scored from third base as the catcher threw to second base as Kyler Kolm stole.

Ayars and Ayars kept the game close in the beginning as it scored a run in the top of the second inning on a sacrifice fly.

The visitors made a pitching change with two outs in the top of the second inning, and the pitching change slowed Norfolk down offensively in the bottom of the second inning and  with just one run in the bottom of the third inning.

"We haven't seen either one of the guys who threw against us. They didn't throw against us when we went up to Lincoln and played them, so I always think it does take an adjustment," Mrsny said.

The Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors got their adjustments down and scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn the run-rule ending.

"The later innings, once we did finally make that adjustment, kind of see what he had to offer, we did barrel baseball after baseball, so that was really nice to see," Flood said.

Landon Viergutz and Flood both led Norfolk with three hits. Viergutz also had two RBIs and Flood had three RBIs.

"Especially for Viergutz, our leadoff hitter, when you get something going at the top of the order, it just sets the table up for our No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 hitters who are really good and hit the gap and drive baserunners in," Mrsny said. "And Flood, when you have three hits and drive in guys, that is your job as the No. 4 hitter. I was very proud of both of those guys."

Norfolk now heads into the championship game against Fremont at 5 p.m. Tuesday. If Norfolk wins, there will be a second winner-takes-all game played right after.

Mrsny said the team feels very confident going into the matchup.

"We got a lot of momentum, especially after the game yesterday coming from behind, it just gave us momentum in ourselves that we can do this thing," Mrsny said. "That rolled over into today, and we eight-runned a team in five innings. We have seen Fremont three times, and only lost by one run each time, so I think our confidence is at an all-time high."

Lincoln Northeast  010 00 -- 1 4 0

Norfolk  201 24 -- 9 13 2

WP: Brenden Flood LP: T Anderson.

Tags

In other news

Columbus rolls past Norfolk Seniors

Columbus rolls past Norfolk Seniors

FREMONT – Three unearned runs in the top of the first inning helped send top-seeded Columbus towards a 10-2 victory over the sixth-seeded Norfolk Auto Center Seniors in the first round of the A-6 area tournament on Saturday.

Crofton loses on passed ball

Crofton loses on passed ball

IMPERIAL — Crofton erased an early 5-0 deficit to only watch a walk-off passed ball in the bottom of the seventh to send them to an elimination game tomorrow against Valentine tomorrow with a 7-6 loss to the hosts here at Campbell Field on Saturday.

Organizers, competitors take pride in fair rodeo experience

Organizers, competitors take pride in fair rodeo experience

MADISON — Before the rodeo started, an older gentleman clad in a blue, yellow and white checkered shirt sat alone in the stands. He sat contentedly, taking in the quiet of the grandstand before the crowd arrived for Friday night’s Madison County Fair Rodeo.

Pender drops opening game of Class C Junior Legion Tournament

Pender drops opening game of Class C Junior Legion Tournament

IMPERIAL — The Pender Post 55 Juniors played in game No. 1 of the Class C Nebraska Junior American Legion Baseball Tournament here at Campbell Field and dropped the game to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus 7-2 to end up in the consolation bracket Sunday against Tecumseh in the second round.

‘Beach Music’

‘Beach Music’

Each of the novels I’ve written contains a little of me in it. I think that is true of most fiction writers who, to make their stories believable, must “write what they know.” It is especially true of Pat Conroy. “Beach Music” is rife with themes and details that came straight from Conroy’s …

NRD board again hears options for Battle Creek

NRD board again hears options for Battle Creek

Houston Engineering’s Mike Sotak again addressed the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors on Thursday night to offer options on how to mitigate potential mass flooding in the Battle Creek community.