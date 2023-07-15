The Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors built a 7-2 lead by the bottom of the fourth inning, and they were able to hold on for a 7-5 win over Lincoln North Star at Veterans Memorial Park on Friday to begin play in the Class A, Area 6 tournament.
"It feels awesome to be on the winning side," Norfolk coach Colby Mrsny said. "I feel like the pressure is not on our side anymore. Playing in the losers bracket is pretty tough. Nice to win that first (game) and get a little groove going."
After North Star took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Elkhorn Valley Bank (16-16) responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
"Offensively in the first inning, it starts with Landon Viergutz’s base hit," Mrsny said. "That kind of set the tone with what we were going to do. It was pretty much a next man up mentality after that. Keep stringing together good quality (at-bats), and then go from there."
After giving up the one run in the top of the first inning, starting pitcher Kyler Kolm pitched four more innings, allowing zero runs in the second and third innings and then one run in fourth and three runs in fifth inning.
"(In the) first inning, that was kind of unfortunate, on the little squibber down the line for a double and then that bunt, that is pretty tough to bounce back from that," Mrsny said. "I feel like after that, he trusted his off-speed a little bit more and pitched to contact. That is how he got so many ground balls and kept the ball down. That is key for him.
“He knows how to pitch. He is not going to blow it by you. He just knows how to pitch to get those ground balls with contact."
North Star scored a run in the top of the fourth inning, and then Elkhorn Valley Bank responded again, scoring four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to hold a 7-2 lead.
North Star did not back down. The visitors scored one run in the third inning and three runs in the fourth inning to shorten the lead to 7-5.
"Throughout the year, when we get a lead, we kind of get content and ease up a little bit," Mrsny said. "In districts, especially when we play these good teams, we can't have that happen. Got to be tough every single play.
"I just feel like we did get content. Our focus wasn't quite there, or at least how I thought it should be."
With five Norfolk errors and some base hits from North Star, the visitors had opportunities with runners in scoring position in the top of the sixth and seventh inning, including runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
But relief pitcher Alex Makshantsev held North Star scoreless in his two innings of relief to secure the win.
"Props (this game) goes to Alex Makshantsev," Mrsny said. "He has kind of been that closer, reliever role for us. To have runners on second and third, game-tying run on second base, and to get that last ground ball (out) was huge. That was awesome."
Norfolk advances to Saturday’s 7 p.m. winners bracket game against Fremont.
Lincoln North Star 100 130 0 — 5 8 2
Norfolk 300 400 x — 7 6 4
WP: Kyler Kolm. LP: Wesslund. Sv.: Alex Makshantsev. 2B: (LNS) Mustard, Bartholomew; (NOR) Colin Broders. 3B: (LNS) Mustard.