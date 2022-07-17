COLUMBUS — The Norfolk Auto/Elkhorn Valley Bank Post 16 Juniors punched their ticket to the Nebraska American Legion Class A6 Tournament championship on Tuesday beating Fremont First State Bank 4-3 on Sunday at Pawnee Park.
“I don’t even know what to say. We’re excited, excited, excited,” coach Tom Sullivan said. “The kids played awesome.”
With the game tied at three in the bottom of the sixth, Jacob Colligan came to bat with the bases loaded and one out. He drove a pop fly to center field that was just enough for Dylan Viergutz to score the go-ahead run.
“He was working me outside all day today,” he said. “So I was looking for the inside pitch and I got it.”
Colligan drove in three of Norfolk’s four runs on the day.
Viergutz, who hit leadoff for the juniors, played a big role in Norfolk’s success in the win as well, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored.
“I was seeing the ball well,” he said. “When I got there it felt like a beach ball.”
Wes Koenig got the first two batters out in the top of the seventh, but walked the next batter to put the tying run aboard. He got the next batter to pop out to center to win it and earn the save.
The coaching staff was hoping that Koenig could be the first guy coming out of the bullpen who could help out in a pinch.
“We told him he was going to be the first guy in relief,” Sullivan said. “He just waited and waited and waited and he went out and did what he was supposed to do.”
Ethan Synovec pitched the six innings prior for Norfolk, allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits while walking three and striking out six.
Fremont got the scoring started in the top of the first. Charlie Richmond led off with a single and Colin Ridder drove him in on the next at bat on a double to make it 1-0. Ridder was thrown out trying to advance to third.
Norfolk answered in the bottom of the third when Colligan blooped a 1-2 pitch into left center field for a two-run single. Braylon Votta added another run on a single to make it 3-1.
In the top of the fifth, Fremont had runners on second and first with two outs. Sawyer Wolff made an error at third base to allow a runner to score. The next batter, Brooks Eyler, singled in a run to tie the game 3-3.
In both the first and the fifth, the team was unfazed and remained confident in their chances to win.
“Most teams, I would think, would get kind of anxious about that,” Colligan said. “But we stayed even keel the whole game. I think that was really good for us.”
Norfolk will play for the area championship on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against either Fremont or Lincoln Northeast Ayars and Ayars Inc./Lincoln North Star Stonebrook Exterior.
As the only undefeated team remaining in the tournament, Norfolk would only need to win once to win the tournament. Their opponent would need to win twice.
The Juniors hope to get a lot from Colligan and Wolff on the mound on Tuesday. They pitched two and five innings in their first-round win over Lincoln Northeast on Friday, respectively.
“We’re sitting really good pitching-wise,” Sullivan said. “So we’re ready.”
Fremont 100 020 0 — 3 4 1
Norfolk 003 001 X — 4 12 2
WP: Ethan Synovec. LP: Charlie Richmond. S: Wes Koenig. 2B: (FRE) Colin Ridder.