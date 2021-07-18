FREMONT — The Norfolk Post 16 Faith Regional Physicians Orthopedics Juniors came out strong, but an upset simply wasn’t in the cards on Sunday afternoon. They were knocked out of the Class A Area 6 Tournament by the Gretna 1 Post 307 Juniors 6-3, putting an end to their 2021 season.
Gretna went into the tournament as the number-one seed, but found themselves in the losers bracket after a second-round loss to Columbus on Saturday.
With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth, Gretna had runners on first and second with one out. Brendan Albers hit a double to left field to break the tie. An RBI groundout and an error by right fielder Evan Harper gave Gretna a 6-3 lead after the inning, one they wouldn’t let go of.
“We honestly gave it our all. There was a few mental mistakes we made in the middle portion of that game there, but overall, I thought we played a pretty good game,” coach Jerrett Mills said. “We just came up short.”
An error by Dylan Viergutz gave Gretna the first run of the game. Norfolk answered right back with a two-out double by Evan Harper in the top of the second.
In the third, Carter Ramaekers gave the Juniors the lead on a deep double to left field. After advancing to third on an error by the catcher, Zach Cordner drove him in with a sacrifice fly to give them a 3-1 lead.
“I thought we attacked a little better at the plate in those first three innings because we knew we had to. We knew we had to get up on them early, which we did,” Mills said. “It just wasn’t enough.”
In the bottom half, Albers doubled and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Not long after, Sawyer Wolff attempted to pick him off and had him in a rundown, but Albers made it back to third safely.
Karson Auman wound up doubling him home. Connor Wiese tied the game two batters later on a single.
Sawyer Wolff went 3⅔ innings allowing six runs — four earned — on seven hits and took the loss. Ramaekers threw 2⅓ scoreless innings in relief.
Harper had two hits and a run batted in.
The season didn’t end quite the way the Juniors had hoped, but Mills saw plenty of positives over the course of the year.
From those with raw skills to those with pretty good talent, many of Norfolk’s players made big strides as the schedule progressed. It’s things like that which have Mills and the coaching staff thinking big;
“We want to be up there with those teams and be competing and not be the sixth seed coming in. We want to be that 2, even the first seed,” Mills said. “That’s gonna take a lot for our guys to truly prepare and understand the level of baseball that takes.”
If the players can keep improving like that, Mills thinks they can accomplish some great things.
“If we just keep climbing and take the next approach to understand what we have to get better at,” Mills said. “I think Norfolk will be one to reckon with in a couple years.”
The Norfolk Juniors end their season 13-14. Their 1-2 record at the area tournament was their best since they hosted the event in 2018.
BOX SCORE
Norfolk 012 000 0 — 3 7 1
Gretna 1 102 300 X — 6 10 1
W: Conor Cole
L: Sawyer Wolff
—2B: (NOR) Evan Harper, Carter Ramaekers; (GRE) Brendan Albers 2, Karson Auman.