Hitting had much to do with the outcome of the Norfolk Juniors and Seniors baseball games Wednesday evening.
The Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Legion Post 16 Juniors made the most of seven hits–especially four in a row, including back-to-back doubles–to down the Legion Post 84 Columbus Junior Blues 7-3 in the first contest.
Later, the Norfolk Auto Center Legion Post 16 Seniors couldn’t match the performance of the Cornerstone Bank Post 84 Columbus Seniors, where pitcher Ryan Eickhoff limited Norfolk to just four hits while his teammates accumulated 13 hits–including two doubles and a home run–and the Columbus defense was stingy throughout the game.
“First of all, I’ve got to tip my hat to Braylon Votta. During the high school season, he struggled a lot with arm troubles and wasn’t healthy,” Juniors coach Colby Mrsny said. “Today we thought he would only go 30 pitches, but he gave us 70 pitches and three innings of scoreless baseball.”
Votta kept Columbus off the base paths, other than a base on balls in the second and also the third innings, but he induced a fly out and a ground out to avoid problems in the second and saw his defense erase the runner in the third with a 6-4-3 double play.
Meanwhile, Norfolk got some help with a single run in the first, second, and third innings–all unearned as the Columbus starting pitcher struggled with a blend of five free bases and six strikeouts.
Columbus sprung for three runs on three hits and two Norfolk errors in the fourth to tie the game, but two good things happened in the next two half-innings.
Norfolk retook the lead immediately in the bottom of the inning when Landon Viergutz reached on a line single and moved all the way to third when Colin Broders’ bunt attempt became an infield hit because of a foiled tag attempt by the Columbus pitcher. Viergutz then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Votta tired in the fifth, walking his third batter of the game with two outs before Columbus pitcher Carter Renteria sent a ball to left that was misplayed, setting up Columbus runners at second and third.
That threat ended when Noah Hinrichs came on in relief–forcing a fly ball out to end the Columbus half of the inning–before Norfolk added three big insurance runs in the bottom.
Those runs came with two outs–both strikeouts–during a four-hit sequence.
Kyler Kolm and Lane Mead hit consecutive singles, then Viergutz sent a two-RBI double to right center before Broders belted a one-hop double off the left field fence to drive in the final run in the Juniors 7-3 win.
Hinrichs–who wrapped up a final scoreless Columbus inning–earned the save, while Votta recorded the victory on the mound.
“Also, a big shout-out to Noah Hinrichs for coming in and shutting the door,” Mrsny said. “That and timely hitting were the difference in the game. We have great approaches, and it is doesn’t matter who gets the hit, but somebody comes through–today it was actually the bottom of our lineup.”
The win allowed the Juniors to bounce back from a double-header loss on Tuesday against Grand Island.
“They put it to us, and it was a big learning curve for us,” Mrsny said. “We think we have a good team, and the difference was throwing strikes. When you throw strikes, play good defense, and get some timely hits–yesterday we left so many base runners on–good things happen.”
In the nightcap, Columbus tormented the Norfolk Seniors with base runners–with a leadoff hit in five of the six innings played–and those base runners produced scoring in each of those innings as well.
A single and a double, followed by a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly resulted in a 2-0 Columbus advantage, Norfolk scored its only run in the bottom of the first when Sawyer Wolff opened the game with a single through the right side. Three batters later, Carter Ramaekers sent an RBI-single up the middle, but Norfolk wouldn’t score again in the game and would manage a single base runner during the next four innings.
Meanwhile, Columbus added to its lead with two runs in the third–keyed by a lead-off double–then three more runs on three hits in the fourth and an inning-opening homer in the fifth.
Two more hits in the sixth and final inning produced the final score, but Norfolk did have it’s best chance to make some noise in that same inning–loading the bases with one out on a Columbus error, a hit batsman, and another single by Ramaekers.
However, Connor Rausch entered in relief of starter Eickhoff–ending the Norfolk threat with a strikeout and a ground out to seal the 9-1 Columbus win.
Coach Tom Sullivan chose not to use his team’s late night return to Norfolk following a double-header split in Grand Island the night before as an excuse.
“We’re trying to establish a higher standard of performance,” Sullivan said. “We want to be playing our best baseball toward the end of the season, prior to the district tournament, but we want that level of play to become a priority now.”
Juniors
Columbus 0 0 0 3 0 0 – 3 4 2
Norfolk 1 1 1 1 3 0 – 7 7 3
WP: Braylon Votta. LP: Carter Renteria. 2B: (N) Landon Viergutz, Colin Broders.
Seniors
Columbus 2 0 2 3 1 1 – 9 13 1
Norfolk 1 0 0 0 0 0 – 1 4 2
WP: Ryan Eickhoff. LP: Sawyer Wolff. 2B: (C) Juri Rivera (2). HR: (C) Bentley Willison.