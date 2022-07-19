COLUMBUS — The last time the Norfolk Juniors won an area championship in 1988, current coach Tom Sullivan was a player on the team.
Now in 2022, Sullivan will lead the Norfolk Auto/Elkhorn Valley Bank Post 16 Juniors back to a title. The team beat Fremont First State Bank Post 20 by a score of 3-2 in the Class A Area 6 championship on Tuesday at Pawnee Park.
As the only undefeated team remaining in the tournament, Norfolk went into the day only needing to win once to win the championship.
Fremont had to beat them twice, but got off to a resounding start with a 15-0 win in the originally scheduled game. Starter Jacob Colligan was taken off the mound after just 1+ inning of work. The offense left the bases loaded in both the first and second innings.
It set up a winner-take-all game that followed just 20 minutes after. Despite the humbling loss, it wasn’t enough to derail a Norfolk team that hasn’t been swept in a doubleheader all season.
“Not a good performance in the first game,” Sullivan said. “But man, what a way to come back and finish.”
The Juniors got it started in the top of the second, hitting three straight singles on three straight pitches. On the third single by Wes Koenig, Fremont left fielder Landon Lamson overthrew third base, allowing Braylon Votta to score the game’s first run.
Two batters later, Dylan Viergutz hit into a groundout that ended up driving in Ethan Synovec and Norfolk left the frame up 2-0.
Sawyer Wolff cruised through the first three innings on the mound largely unscathed, Ryan Dix put Fremont on the board in the fourth with an RBI single to make it 2-1. Wolff got the next batter, Garrett Rau, to strike out swinging and end the threat.
Norfolk would answer in the top of the sixth. With Synovec on third and Koenig on second with one out, Viergutz grounded a pitch to the third baseman, who threw home after hesitating. Synovec beat out the throw and Norfolk made it 3-1.
Fremont had one last chance in the bottom of the seventh and got the tying runs on third and second with one out. Logan Eggen drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, but Wolff got Aiden Vacha to pop out to Anden Schold in right field, who made the area-winning catch.
Wolff pitched all seven innings of the clincher, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four and allowing no walks.
His final line came largely in part to a pitch he’s been using for years.
“I’ve been throwing my curveball since I was 10,” he said. “I got a lot of strikeouts and pop ups with it, so I use that and counter with my fastball.”
Wolff wasn’t fazed following the loss that began the day. He and his teammates trusted in each other and took over from there.
“We just knew it was a brand new game,” he said. “Anybody can win on any given day, so we just knew that we had what it took to win.”
The win is a culmination of the hard work that the group has been putting in since they were kids. Even back then, the focus wasn’t to win Little League championships or even USSSA championships. It was to compete for titles at the high school level.
“That was our goal and if you ask the kids they’ll tell you that was our goal,” Sullivan said. “So here we are, competing for championships, which is awesome.”
Norfolk now moves on to the Nebraska American Legion Class A State Tournament in Kearney. Their first game will be July 23. Time and opponent have yet to be determined.
Game 1
Fremont 528 00 — 15 14 1
Norfolk 000 00 — 0 3 2
WP: Charlie Richmond, LP: Jacob Colligan; 2B: (FRE) Garrett Rau.
Game 2
Norfolk 020 001 0 — 3 11 1
Fremont 000 100 1 — 2 5 1
WP: Sawyer Wolff, LP: Brooks Eyler.