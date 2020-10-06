Norfolk junior Jackson Schwanebeck brings two rackets with him for tennis competition.
But what happens when strings break on both of them?
“It messes me up a little bit,” he said. “Kalen (Krohn) let me borrow his racket, and his racket is really similar to my racket, so I got used to it after a couple of games and I was playing fine.”
Schwanebeck, the No. 1 singles player for the Panthers, continued to put himself in contention for a top-16 seed at the state tournament later this month when he earned an 8-3 victory over Quinten Shaffer — the bright spot for Norfolk in an 8-1 dual loss to Kearney on Tuesday afternoon.
Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said it's unusual for a player to compete in, let alone win, a match while using such a replacement.
“It was a racket he had never even played with,” Krueger said. “That alone there makes a whole … you wouldn't think there's a lot of difference between rackets, but some are strung with different strings, just the different weights on them, you know, it can make a difference.
“He made the best of it, played well, and still came out with a victory.”
It was not the first time that Schwanebeck has had to borrow someone else's racket to finish a match.
“Last year at state, the same thing happened to me in the state tournament, and I had to borrow one of my buddy's rackets,” Schwanebeck said. “We ended up losing that match, but we probably would have lost either way.”
Schwanebeck improved to 26-14 this season, which puts him in line for a seed between Nos. 12 and 16.
“That's the goal of these kids when you start the year,” Krueger said. “You want to get seeded at state, and then take your chances and see how the matches go.”
As a team, it was not such a fortunate outcome for the Panthers, which dropped every other match in Tuesday's home dual. However, Krueger said he came away from the event encouraged by his team's performance thanks to several close matches – in particular thanks to 8-5 losses at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles
“When you have close matches with them, it lets you know that everything you're working on in practice is paying off somewhat,” Krueger said. “We know deep down on paper they were probably the better team and ultimately going to win the dual today. … In past years, I've had teams that we'd just see 'Kearney' or 'Lincoln Southeast' and the match was over before we even started. These kids didn't have that attitude. They wanted to play these guys.”
Part of the reason for that attitude is Schwanebeck, a junior who has stepped into a leadership role this season.
“He's got a great attitude,” Krueger said. “He's improved a lot over the past year. He's only a junior, so he's got another year. He's a hard worker, he's a good kid. I can't ask more out of Jack.”
Schwanebeck had played Shaffer twice this season. That familiarity helped him plan for how to handle this match.
“I went out there knowing what I had to do to win and what I had to protect to keep him from winning,” he said. “I just relaxed and hit my shots that I needed to.”
He started off with a 3-0 lead, only to see his opponent pull to within 3-2. Schwanebeck stepped up from there, snatching all but one point the rest of the way in his 8-3 win.
“I slipped a little after three games, but I picked it up and I got focused again,” Schwanebeck said.
In doubles play, Schwanebeck and Kalen Krohn dropped an 8-2 decision.
“We couldn't hit it in, and they were a lot more consistent than we were,” Schwanebeck said. “I thought we played hard. I wouldn't change much other than staying more consistent.”
Kearney 8, Norfolk 1
Singles — No. 1: Jackson Schwanebeck, N, def. Shaffer, 8-3; No. 2: Saulsbury, KEA, def. Kalen Krohn, 8-5; No. 3: Rademacher, KEA, def. Joshua Sumner, 8-2; No. 4: Brockmeier, KEA, def. Ethan Mortimer, 8-4; No. 5: Bokenkamp, KEA, def. Chase Carter, 8-0; No. 6: Goff, KEA, def. Alex Bauer, 8-1.
Doubles — No. 1: Rademacher and Brockmeier, KEA, def. Mortimer and Sumner, 8-5; No. 2: Bokenkamp and Goff, KEA, def. Carter and Gannon Pokorney, 8-2; No. 3: Shaffer and Saulsbury, KEA, def. Krohn and Schwanebeck, 8-2.