Many of Class A’s best got a sneak peak of what could lie ahead on Friday afternoon at the Norfolk High School invite at the Norfolk Country Club.
The host Panthers finished 11th as a team with a score of 336 in the 18-team field. Creighton Prep and Elkhorn South tied for first with 303 while Cole Feddersen of Kearney won the individual title with a 71, one stroke under par.
Coach Lance Kosch saw marked improvements from the last time the maroon and white played at the country club; the Heartland Conference invite on April 11.
“The way that we finished today is better than most tournaments so far this year,” he said. “To shoot 336 is a nice improvement from where we were.”
That sneak peak for those participating is for the Class A boys golf tournament from May 24-25, which Norfolk Country Club will be hosting.
Because the town will be hosting, it’s motivated the Panthers to put in extra work.
“We’ve given ourselves the best position we can possibly be in heading into districts on Monday,” Kosch said. “They’re working hard and today showed it.”
Districts will be just a 15-minute drive from the country club at Fair Play Golf Course just outside of Norfolk.
Norfolk was led by Tyson Wingate, who shot a 77 on the day. The sophomore felt like he was able to make adjustments as the day went on.
“I felt like the back nine was a struggle,” he said. “But then we kind of turned it around on the front end.”
Kosch feels that he’s playing with a lot of confidence and hopes it can carry over into Monday.
“We’re slowly improving, too, but I think some of the biggest improvements are definitely with Tyson,” he said. “Seeing him crack and break 80 was a really good day.”
Norfolk’s district includes three teams that are ranked in the top 10 in team differential points. Omaha Westside holds the best differential in the state as a team, with Jackson Benge holding the best individual differential.
Even then, the Panthers will need to finish top three as a team in order to qualify for state. Kosch wants his team to give everything it has on Monday.
“Going up against three really good teams and knowing that we have to beat one of them to get into state,” he said. “It will take some really good golf that day.”
NORFOLK INVITE
Team results: Creighton Prep 303, Elkhorn South 303, Omaha Westside 305, Lincoln East 307, Kearney 308, Grand Island 311, York 321, Millard West 326, Millard North 332, Fremont 334, Norfolk 336, Lincoln Pius X 341, Columbus 344, Papillon-La Vista South 348, Lincoln Southwest 350, Papillon-La Vista 354, Lincoln Northeast 369, Norfolk JV 381.
Top 15 finishers: 1. Cole Feddersen, KEA, 71; 2. Tommy Dickmeyer, EKS, 72; 3. Jackson Benge, OWS, 72; 4. Marcus Holling, GI, 73; 5. Andrew Whittaker, EKS, 73; 6. Will Topolski, LCE, 73; 7. Jack Davis, OWS, 73; 8. Kingston Solomon, CPR, 74; 9. Brock Kuhlman, COL, 75; 10. Ryan Seevers, YORK, 75; 11. Connor Steichen, CPR, 75; 12. Grayson Allen, EKS, 76; 13. Teddy Peterson, CPR, 76; 14. Jared Lehechka, GI, 77; 15. Drake Hull, FRE, 77.
Top Norfolk finishers: Tyson Wingate 77, Cale Wacker 85, Gabe Claussen 86, Hayden Kuehner 88, Jake Licking 89.